A 22-year-old man was arrested last weekend after first being kicked out of Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City, then allegedly returning, stealing a wreath and fighting with security.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, Lincoln City police were called to Chinook Winds at about 11 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man trespassed from the premises earlier in the day was attempting to gain entry and kicking security guards.
Police arrived to find Christopher Smith, of Gleneden Beach, already handcuffed on the sidewalk by the main entrance. Guards told police Smith was kicked out of the casino at about 6 or 7 a.m. that morning for “acting erratically.”
According to the affidavit, Smith returned at approximately 10:45 p.m., took a wreath from one of the lighted reindeer in front of the building and tried to enter, but was stopped by security guards. Guards told him to give back the wreath, but he claimed it belonged to his aunt.
Guards told police they attempted to detain Smith, and he started fighting them, “mule kicking” two of them. The guards said they felt no pain from the kicks. Police arrested Smith and transported him to Lincoln County Jail.
Smith was arraigned Monday on two charges of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree trespassing. He pleaded not guilty.
Smith was granted conditional release Oct. 27 after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into the Pacific Wave Resource Center, leaving a debit card with his name on it behind. He also pleaded not guilty to all charges in that case.
Judge Sheryl Bachart set bail for the most recent charges at $20,000. Smith is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.
