A 72-year-old Yachats resident was arrested last week after a motel owner said he broke a window and attempted to flood the bathroom.
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at about 11 p.m. Dec. 5 to a motel on Seventh Street in Yachats, where the motel’s owner reported a guest broke out a window and was yelling.
According to the deputy’s affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Dec. 6, the suspect arrived and spoke to the owner, who said he heard the guest in room No. 3 breaking out the window shortly after checking in. When the owner went to investigate, the guest, John Powell, reportedly attempted to hit him with a wooden walking stick that had a sharp metal point at the end, according to the affidavit, and he was yelling and speaking incoherently.
The owner told the deputy he saw through the broken window that Powell was flooding the bathroom — he’d allegedly broken off the shower head and done other damage to the bathroom and room, which the owner estimated was at least $2,500 worth.
Powell was non-responsive to deputies when they attempted to communicate with him from outside the room, according to the affidavit. They went in and located him in the bathroom, placed him in handcuffs, escorted him to a patrol vehicle and then to Lincoln County Jail in Newport without further incident.
Powell was arraigned Dec. 7 on two Class C felony charges, first-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. He was granted release on the condition that he not contact the alleged victim or go to the motel, and also that he immediately make and keep appointments with his physician. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3 and has not entered a plea to the charges.
