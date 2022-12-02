Police say a Lakeview man used a stick to hit a gas station manager who was blocking the door as he attempted to cut the line to the bathroom.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, Trevor Choate, 54, walked into the Circle K at the intersection of Highways 101 and 20 in Newport shortly before midnight Sunday. He allegedly attempted to get in front of people waiting in line to use the restroom and “began creating a disturbance.”
When the manager told Choate he needed to wait his turn, he approached her aggressively and threatened to “piss all over the floor,” the affidavit reads. A person exited the bathroom, and Choate made a run for it. The manager stood in the door to stop him, and Choate allegedly struck her in the arm twice with a 3-foot-long stick. She ran away in fear, the affidavit reads, and Choate locked himself in the bathroom.
When Choate came out, the manager and two bystanders took him to the ground to hold him for police, and Choate attempted grab the manager by the mouth with a “fish hook” maneuver, according to the affidavit. A responding officer observed redness on the right side of her face, and she told him the pain in her arm was a six on a scale of one to 10.
According to the affidavit, the officer reviewed security footage confirming witness accounts. Choate would not speak to police, and he was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Monday on the latter three counts.
During his arraignment, Judge Sheryl Bachart ordered Choate held in preventative detention. After a hearing Tuesday, she set his security at $100,000. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12 for an early resolution hearing.
