Newport police arrested a man last week after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle near the Bayfront while driving at three times the legal limit for intoxication.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 5, a Newport police officer was flagged down the afternoon prior on a report of a crash near Southwest Fall Street and Southwest Canyon Way.
The officer found an unoccupied Nissan Rouge with heavy passenger-side damage and a Nissan Pathfinder with a damaged front end and two people inside. The officer activated his emergency lights, and the Pathfinder drove away before pulling over again about 40 yards from the scene.
“I ended up pulling the driver out of the car and detained him,” the officer wrote in the affidavit, noting that the man smelled like alcohol and his speech was slurred. He was identified by his Alaska driver’s license as 63-year-old Dennis Amie.
According to the affidavit, Amie acknowledged he was impaired and “under the influence of 12 beers.”
Dispatch informed the officer that the Pathfinder was reported stolen, and Amie named as a suspect. He allegedly admitted to the officer that he’d stolen it.
The owner of the Pathfinder arrived on the scene, confirmed it was his vehicle and that the front-end damage was new. He told the officer he and Amie were friends but Amie did not have permission to use the vehicle and stole it “while he stepped away.”
The affidavit says the passenger in the Pathfinder, Amie’s wife, was transported to the emergency room for head trauma. Amie was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail, where a breath analysis allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be 0.25 percent.
He was arraigned Jan. 5 on felony counts of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief.
Judge Amanda Benjamin set Amie’s bond at $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.