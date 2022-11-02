Port-Dock-7_Conceptual-Image

This image, created by DOWL, a professional services firm that specializes in planning and engineering, shows what a reconstructed Port Dock 7 could look like. Port of Newport officials said, however, that what is depicted here is an early concept, and it could very well change as the process moves forward.

Taking a major step toward complete reconstruction of Port Dock 7 at the Port of Newport’s commercial marina, port commissioners on Oct. 25 authorized the selected engineering firm to begin the planning and permitting for this multi-year undertaking.

DOWL, a professional services firm that specializes in planning and engineering, submitted the winning proposal. It outlined its approach to the project and identified the other firms they will engage to assemble a skilled team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.