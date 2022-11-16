Artist Peter Helzer is pictured with his sculpture of Louis Southworth, which will be formally unveiled during a ceremony this Saturday at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum, located at 320 NW Highway 101 in Waldport.
This bronze sculpture of Louis Southworth, created by Peter Helzer, will eventually have a permanent home in Waldport’s new Louis Southworth Park, which is the former site of Waldport High School. The idea for the sculpture came from Jesse Dolin, who grew up in Waldport and is now the central coast destination coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
The city of Waldport will hold a ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 19, to celebrate the arrival and unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Louis Southworth. The sculpture, created by artist Peter Helzer, will be on display at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum until it can be placed at its permanent home in Waldport’s new Louis Southworth Park.
Louis Southworth was a Black man who lived in the Waldport area after buying his freedom from slavery for $1,000 in the mid 1800s. Through the homestead act, he obtained land east of Waldport, and Darkey Creek and Darkey Creek Road were named after him — those names have since been changed. (See accompanying story for the history of Louis Southworth.)
Creating a sculpture to remember Southworth was the brainchild of Jesse Dolin, central coast destination coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
“I grew up in Waldport and actually lived upriver, up Highway 34, close to Darkey Creek Road, Dolin said. “I always assumed (the name) was referring to spawned-out salmon — you know, salmon get dark when they’re spawning. Of course that’s my fisherman brain; how naïve I was. And then just north of Darkey Creek Road is Southworth Creek. In 2014, they took down the Darkey Creek Road sign and replaced it with a sign for the forest road that it is — so now it says Forest Road 3489.”
Dolin said when he started reading the story of Louis Southworth’s life, “I was just shocked that I hadn’t heard about him before, especially given that he donated land to build Waldport’s first schoolhouse.
“I guess I’m not idealistic,” continued Dolin. “I know why a lot of these stories that are hard to tell aren’t in our curriculum — there’s so much that’s not, including the first nation’s history — but as students at that school we should at least know about the man that donated the land for the first schoolhouse, not to mention that he was this incredible man for the city of Waldport. He was a blacksmith, he was a ferryman, he ferried people’s goods across the Alsea River, he ended up serving on the school board. He brought the fiddle (and) the music, so he was really embraced by this white settler community during a very chaotic and divided time in our state’s history.”
After learning the story of Southworth, “I thought we needed to do something to memorialize this man, something that can tell the story to visitors and locals alike,” Dolin said. “Meanwhile, one day I’m standing in downtown Waldport looking at the big field where the high school used to be … and I thought, ‘My gosh, what a fitting thing that would be to name this park after Louis Southworth and then have a beautiful, life-size bronze sculpture of him playing the fiddle.’ It just hit me like a vision.”
Dolin approached the Alsea Bay Center for the Arts, a local arts group, “and they loved the concept, but they thought I was being a little grandiouse with my dream because of what bronze sculptures cost,” he said. “But I used to work representing artists, and I knew what they cost — six figures for a life-size bronze.”
Dolin wasn’t willing to give up the dream, and started doing some research. He said he saw a bronze sculpture of Ken Kesey at Kesey Square in Eugene, so he read about that project, found the name of the artist — Peter Helzer — and wrote him a lengthy email. Dolin told Helzer about discovering the story behind Darkey Creek Road and then diving into the story of Louis Southworth — what an incredible man he was, how important he was in Waldport’s history, and that his story is even movie-worthy.
Dolin said, “He emailed me back and said, ‘I’m at the point in my career, Jesse, where I can pick and choose what I want to do, and this is an incredible story. I would love to do this project, and if you can pull the money together, I’m willing to do this at the cost of the bronze.’” The artist’s generous offer brought the cost of the sculpture down to $40,000, which was manageable primarily through grant funding.
So at that point, Dolin had a sculpture in the works, but no place to put it. The Waldport City Council had already named the old Waldport High School site “Louis Southworth Park,” and plans for developing the park had been drawn up, but a grant request for funding had been unsuccessful.
“So here I had this sculpture in the works and a prayer that we’d have the money to build a park,” Dolin said. “That’s what was so exciting and such a relief when we got the word a couple months ago that the city of Waldport received this LGGP grant for $750,000 (from Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department’s Local Government Grant Program). The city of Waldport is matching that with $200,000, so we have close to a million bucks to put towards this park.”
Plans call for a playground, walking pathways, and outdoor gathering spaces. The Southworth sculpture and story will be featured prominently at the park entrance.
Ground won’t be broken on this new park until next spring, so in the meantime, the Southworth sculpture will be displayed at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum, located at 320 NW Highway 101 in Waldport. That is where Saturday’s unveiling ceremony and celebration will be held, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and, appropriately, music provided by a fiddler player who specialized in tunes from the 1800s.
“I talked with Tom Fullmore, the Waldport Chamber director,” Dolin said. “He’s been so supportive, and he said, ‘Of course, you can display it at the interpretive center in Waldport.’”
And in addition to this celebration remembering Southworth, the career of the statue’s sculptor, Pete Helzer, will be honored “because he declared that this most likely is going to be his last big piece of his career,” Dolin said. “And has had quite the career — over 200 bronze pieces done.”
One of the most satisfying things for Dolin throughout this entire project has been getting to share Southworth’s story with everyone, people who didn’t even know he existed. “He was an amazing human being, an amazing person, and it’s a story that really should be celebrated and shared widely.”
