The city of Waldport will hold a ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 19, to celebrate the arrival and unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Louis Southworth. The sculpture, created by artist Peter Helzer, will be on display at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum until it can be placed at its permanent home in Waldport’s new Louis Southworth Park.

Louis Southworth was a Black man who lived in the Waldport area after buying his freedom from slavery for $1,000 in the mid 1800s. Through the homestead act, he obtained land east of Waldport, and Darkey Creek and Darkey Creek Road were named after him — those names have since been changed. (See accompanying story for the history of Louis Southworth.)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.