“It started with a small group of people at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Somebody saw a need and started working on it,” said Ginger Gouveia, a volunteer with Acompañar, an aid group for Mam-speaking Guatemalans living and working in Lincoln County. They started with coordinated car shuttles because the asylum seekers were paying $200-$400 for the four-hour round trip to every month to hearings at the ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) field office in Eugene. Then COVID set in, and the group organized twice-monthly food distributions — but the latest efforts will tackle the language barrier, perhaps the toughest challenge of all. A new dental health coloring book will teach dental hygiene to Lincoln County’s Guatemalan immigrants, addressing the specific strengths and weaknesses of oral language learners.
The Mam language has no written counterpart. Many words and ideas in Mam have no equal concept in Spanish or English, so effective teaching materials bridge this gap between language and comprehension. Regular dental care is not part of the culture, so the books, dental floss, toothpaste and toothbrushes will inform 80 families about regular health procedures that are not familiar customs.
The same group-learning approach is helping Guatemalans learn the rules of the road for drivers like the Mam, who speak indigenous (unwritten) languages. An identified driver-training instructor from Woodburn is using her own background as a Mam speaker as she helps with the informal discussion groups among the residents who want to drive legally to their jobs. Without a proper driver’s license, traffic stops could result in fines and negative marks in the applicant’s asylum file. The discussion groups help drivers connect rules and road signs in Spanish and English with the language of their understanding.
According to a 2022 article in JSTOR Daily by Matthew Willis, the 2010 Census counted 7,703 Guatemalan immigrants registered in Oregon out of a national population of about one million. In 1954, The U.S. backed a revolution that overthrew democratically elected President Jacobo Arbenz, inaugurating a 40-year civil war with widespread terror and hardship for indigenous groups like the Mam. Although peace accords were signed in 1996, Guatemala continues to be the scene of violence by police, military, gang warlords and paramilitary groups.
