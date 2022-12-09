Walmart-bag-ban

Bagging stations at the Newport Walmart are in their last month of service, aligning with local ordinance, state law and a commitment announced by the retailer in February to be 100 percent recyclable by 2025. (Photo by Kennedy McEntee)

Starting New Year’s Day, the Newport Walmart Supercenter will no longer provide bags at checkout, unless customers are willing to pay a 50-cent fee per bag.

The decision to discontinue all single-use grocery bags, both plastic and paper, is based on state law, local ordinances and Walmart’s professed commitment to become a zero-waste company in the United States and Canada by 2025. The manager of Newport’s Walmart on Northwest 25th Street confirmed the store would no longer have bags available as of Jan. 1.

