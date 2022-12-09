Bagging stations at the Newport Walmart are in their last month of service, aligning with local ordinance, state law and a commitment announced by the retailer in February to be 100 percent recyclable by 2025. (Photo by Kennedy McEntee)
Starting New Year’s Day, the Newport Walmart Supercenter will no longer provide bags at checkout, unless customers are willing to pay a 50-cent fee per bag.
The decision to discontinue all single-use grocery bags, both plastic and paper, is based on state law, local ordinances and Walmart’s professed commitment to become a zero-waste company in the United States and Canada by 2025. The manager of Newport’s Walmart on Northwest 25th Street confirmed the store would no longer have bags available as of Jan. 1.
Outlined in Oregon House Bill 2509, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, retailers were prohibited from supplying customers with single-use plastic bags free of charge. This law requires retailers to charge a few of at least 5 cents per bag they distribute, and plastic bags must be reusable.
The enforcement of this state statue via a Newport ordinance was temporarily suspended in April 2020 due to supply shortages. In March of last year, enforcement was reinstated by Newport City Council.
In a Feb.19 announcement Walmart stated their goal is to become 100 percent recyclable, reusable, or industrially compostable, as well as include labeling on 100 percent of their packaging with recycling instructions to educate their customers and eliminate non-recyclable packaging by the same time frame of 2025.
Newport Walmart shoppers will be asked to provide their own shopping bags starting New Year’s Day. Customers utilizing pickup options will be encouraged to bring their own bags or totes to receive their pre-ordered groceries.
However, for Walmart’s delivery service, reusable paper bags will continue to be used for customer convenience and product safety, said a corporate Walmart spokesperson in Sept. The store will still offer reusable bags available at 50 cents for purchase for those customers who forget to bring bags. There will continue to be paper and/or plastic bags available from the pharmacy, produce bags, meat and fish product bags and packaging, and flower and potted plant bags.
Single-use plastic bags have been banned in Oregon since 2020, along with California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, and Vermont. Paper and reusable plastic bags have still been permitted for a fee of five or ten cents in certain states and municipalities since then. Walmart’s bag discontinuation will be implemented in four of those eight states by early 2023.
Less than 10 percent of plastic placed in recycling bins is actually recycled, according to Reuters. The ban of single-use paper bags may seem counterintuitive, as paper is known to be a recyclable material. However, since the United States is no longer able to ship used paper materials to China for recycling, and domestic paper recycling markets are diminishing, paper waste is piling up, with most going into landfills.
