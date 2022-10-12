The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee has endorsed Christine Drazan as Oregon’s next Governor.

According to a press release issued by the committee, “Drazan has put forth her plan for helping Oregonians recover from the failed policies of Gov. Kate Brown. Drazan’s ‘Roadmap for Oregon’s Future’ spells out her vision to bring Oregon back to prosperity. Drazan’s leadership will help get us back to what matters most to Oregon families: safe communities, traditional family values, schools that teach children to excel, and a state government that is accountable and transparent.”

