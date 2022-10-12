The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee has endorsed Christine Drazan as Oregon’s next Governor.
According to a press release issued by the committee, “Drazan has put forth her plan for helping Oregonians recover from the failed policies of Gov. Kate Brown. Drazan’s ‘Roadmap for Oregon’s Future’ spells out her vision to bring Oregon back to prosperity. Drazan’s leadership will help get us back to what matters most to Oregon families: safe communities, traditional family values, schools that teach children to excel, and a state government that is accountable and transparent.”
Joan Crall, Lincoln County Republican Central Committee chair, said, “For far too long, Oregonians have been under the thumb of single party rule, driving Oregon into a progressive mess, with no balance or common sense being applied. Oregon suffers with schools that do not provide the education our children deserve, the highest number of homeless children in the nation, streets that are not safe to walk, police forces that are not respected and demoralized and the burdensome regulations and taxes that stifle growth and prosperity.”
The last time Oregon had a Republican Governor was 1997, when Victor Atiyeh left office.
Crall continued, “Twenty-five years of the same ideas has left Oregonians asking, ‘Is this really as good as it gets?’ Maybe it’s time we give a different direction a try. Your vote for Christine Drazan will make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.