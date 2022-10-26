The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee (LCRCC) formerly endorsed Christine Drazen for governor in early October.

“In addition to Christine, we strongly endorse Alek Skarlatos for U.S. Representative (District 4),” said Joan Crall, LCRCC chair. “Skarlatos supports law enforcement and veterans and will work for more good paying jobs for hard working Oregonians. He will also empower teachers to do the best for students and encourage parents’ involvement, plus he will strive for a balance between protecting the environment while lowering energy prices and protecting our timber and fishing industries.”

