The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee (LCRCC) formerly endorsed Christine Drazen for governor in early October.
“In addition to Christine, we strongly endorse Alek Skarlatos for U.S. Representative (District 4),” said Joan Crall, LCRCC chair. “Skarlatos supports law enforcement and veterans and will work for more good paying jobs for hard working Oregonians. He will also empower teachers to do the best for students and encourage parents’ involvement, plus he will strive for a balance between protecting the environment while lowering energy prices and protecting our timber and fishing industries.”
Additionally, the LCRCC endorses Celeste McEntee for the Oregon House of Representatives (District 10).
“We enthusiastically support Celeste McEntee for the Oregon House of Representatives because we believe she will ensure that Lincoln County is fully represented in state issues that impact individuals and businesses. McEntee understands that agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy,” Crall said. “She will support initiatives that stabilize fishing, logging and ports and encourage our local economy to thrive. McEntee will revitalize rural Oregon with her commonsense approach to government spending and regulation overreach.”
Other candidates endorsed by the LCRCC include Jo Rae Perkins for the U. S. Senator position to topple career politician, Ron Wyden, who has held the position since 1996, and Cheri Helt, small business owner and former state representative, for Oregon Labor Commissioner for the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI). BOLI protects employment rights, advances employment opportunities and ensures access to housing and public accommodations free from discrimination. BOLI protects and defends Oregonians’ civil rights, working both for employers and workers. It also regulates and supports apprenticeship programs to develop Oregon’s workforce.
Non-partisan positions endorsed by the LCRCC include Carter McEntee for Lincoln County commissioner; Rick Beasley for city council, Depoe Bay; Carolyn Nguyen, city council Ward #2, Lincoln City; Rick Booth, incumbent, city council, Waldport; and Michael Flaming, city council, Waldport.
