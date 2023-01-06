“With this centennial proclamation, we wish to celebrate with everyone everywhere in Lincoln County,” proclaimed Lincoln County School District Superintendent Karen Gray to Lincoln City City Council members at December’s meeting. Gray told councilors that Lincoln County schools will be organizing time capsules, human history libraries and other events to mark the 100 years since 70 county schools organized into one county-wide school district. She encouraged all county residents to take note of the long history of service, educational opportunities and support provided to local students and their families by teachers, staff and all local school personnel over the years.
Beginning with the first school in Eddyville in 1866, led by Elizabeth Ann Porter, and continuing through the school unification in 1923 to the present, Gray expressed the hope that the school district will “continue to strengthen democratic participation, and to inspire future generations to cherish and preserve the historic precedent established. We take this opportunity to recognize the district for its dedication and commitment to excellence for many, many years to come.”
Gray urged council members to look for the banners and signs that will promote Lincoln County School Centennial all around the county.
