bobbie-lippman-Bobbie-and-Burt-2012

Former News-Times columnist Bobbie Lippman passed away on Sunday, April 2. She is pictured with her husband, Burt, in 2012 when the two of them were honored as “Community Legends” by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.

Bobbie Lippman was a household name to many people in Lincoln County, having written a weekly column — Bobbie’s Beat — for the News-Times for about 36 years. Bobbie passed away on Sunday morning, April 2, at Sea Aire Assisted Living in Yachats, where she had been a resident for just about six weeks.

Bobbie was born on Jan. 1, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, and her years growing up in the Midwest would later generate considerable fodder for her weekly columns, which focused on a wide variety of topics — all with a very upbeat attitude.

