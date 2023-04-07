Former News-Times columnist Bobbie Lippman passed away on Sunday, April 2. She is pictured with her husband, Burt, in 2012 when the two of them were honored as “Community Legends” by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.
Bobbie Lippman was a household name to many people in Lincoln County, having written a weekly column — Bobbie’s Beat — for the News-Times for about 36 years. Bobbie passed away on Sunday morning, April 2, at Sea Aire Assisted Living in Yachats, where she had been a resident for just about six weeks.
Bobbie was born on Jan. 1, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, and her years growing up in the Midwest would later generate considerable fodder for her weekly columns, which focused on a wide variety of topics — all with a very upbeat attitude.
When Bobbie reached adulthood, she stretched her wings by moving to California. Later, after marrying Burt, they lived in Hollywood, California, for many years. But they transitioned to a quieter lifestyle by relocating to the Oregon coast in the mid 1980s, after Bobbie was captivated by the area while on a bicycle trip down the West Coast with a friend. She said that as she rode over Cape Foulweather and into Newport, she experienced “a magical pull.”
After Bobbie and Burt moved to Lincoln County, they became involved with almost every volunteer opportunity in Newport. When they first arrived in the area, Bobbie’s leadership and past experience led to the formation of a local hospice organization, which has been serving families ever since. Burt served on numerous boards, including Hospice, the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Oregon Coast Community College, the Humane Society, and the Yaquina Bay Economic Foundation. He was a port commissioner and served on several budget and finance committees in the county.
In 2012, both Bobbie and Burt were honored as “Community Legends” by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts for their many volunteer contributions to the community.
Burt passed away suddenly in 2013, and though Bobbie missed him terribly for all of her remaining years, she carried on and, in her true fashion, helped to comfort a number of other people who were grieving the loss of a loved one.
An addition to writing her weekly column for the News-Times, Bobbie had several stories published in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. She had radio shows as well, including on Portland Public Radio and KNPT in Newport. And in 2016, she published a book titled “Good Grief,” which was described as “a collection of stories as one woman journeys from heartbreak to healing through honesty and humor.”
Bobbie did love to write, and through her work, she helped and inspired countless others. She, as well as the News-Times, would often receive feedback from readers thanking her for her words of wisdom. She wrote her final column for the paper in October 2021, when her loss of vision due to macular degeneration simply made it to difficult to continue.
Learning of Bobbie’s death this week was sad news for many who knew her, but there is comfort in knowing that she is once again in her happy place alongside her husband, Burt.
