Lincoln Community Health Center Primary Care invites the public to an open house on Friday, May 5, at its new location at 36 SW Nye St. in Newport. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The Nye Street Health Center is renovated and more spacious than the former location, including a larger waiting area and more exam rooms.
As with Lincoln Community Health Center locations, the facility provides primary care services to the public, accepts new patients, and typically has appointments available quickly. The Nye Street location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is next door to the Newport Post Office and across Nye Street from the Lincoln County Courthouse. The Behavioral Health Child & Family program reception area has moved downstairs to the far south end of 51 SW Lee St.
Lincoln Community Health Center (LCHC) is a community-based, patient-directed organization providing a full array of quality health care services to Lincoln County community members of all ages. With locations and a variety of open hours in Newport, Lincoln City, and Waldport, LCHC also operates four school-based health centers for school-aged children in newport, lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport.
