Police say a woman tried to make off with about $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Newport grocery store.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 24, Fred Meyer loss prevention staff called Newport police the day prior and reported detaining an alleged thief.
Grocery store employees told police the woman entered the store at about 12:30 p.m., filled a basket with miscellaneous items and took them to the self-checkout. There, she allegedly paid for about $8 worth of items and walked out the door. Loss prevention confronted her just outside.
The woman, identified at Nicole Jenkins, 37, told police she was trying to help an unidentified friend provide her children with clothing, according to the affidavit. Jenkins said her friend was unable to buy much for her children for Christmas. She didn’t enter the store with the intent to steal anything, she told police, but then decided to after paying for her own food items.
Fred Meyer employees showed police a receipt for the items in the cart totaling $1,460.19. An officer asked Jenkins why she took so much if she was just trying to get clothes for her friends children, and she allegedly said she also “did some ‘shopping’ for herself.” She was arrested, booked into Lincoln County Jail and released on her own recognizance.
Jenkins was scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6 on the charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
