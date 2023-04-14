Lincoln City officials have taken the first steps to re-zone almost 100 acres of city-owned land to accommodate the value of the area’s wetlands and naturescape.

This legal action will remove the area’s tax lots from consideration for development, but Lincoln City’s planning and community development director, Anne Marie Skinner, told the Lincoln City City Council this week that the change will foster more thoughtful development nearby.

