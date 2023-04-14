Lincoln City officials have taken the first steps to re-zone almost 100 acres of city-owned land to accommodate the value of the area’s wetlands and naturescape.
This legal action will remove the area’s tax lots from consideration for development, but Lincoln City’s planning and community development director, Anne Marie Skinner, told the Lincoln City City Council this week that the change will foster more thoughtful development nearby.
“By the time you take into account the significant wetland and the buffer that was recommended to protect that wetland, there is no developable area left,” said Skinner, noting that the land’s proximity to Logan Creek and associated meadows and trees will suit the requirements for open spaces promised in Lincoln City’s master plan for The Villages, a nearby area that will be offered to developers.
“This will hopefully make for a cleaner and more palatable offering for developers once we get to that point,” said Skinner as she showed city council members various maps delineating the boundaries of areas known as The Knoll, TL404, TL2100, TL300, and D River Wayside Park. Lincoln City’s Planning Commission held hearings on the plans to re-zone the areas and passed on a recommendation to the city council for approval of a zone change from various types of residential/mixed-use units to open spaces.
In other business at this week’s city council meeting:
• Alison Robertson, director of Lincoln City’s Urban Renewal and Economic Development Agency, joined Skinner to present the annual housing update to councilors, reporting that as of 2019, Lincoln City contained 6,735 housing units for a population of 10,134 residents. About 52 percent of the units were “owner-occupied units” and 48 percent “renter’s units.” Projected upper-limit housing needs for the city as of 2022 calls for an additional 1,469 units during the next 20 years.
• Tina French, president of North Lincoln Sanitary Service, presented a six-month update to council members critiquing the budget work from 2022, which brought a 17 percent rate increase to local customers. “We had a really large increase,” said French, explaining the budgetary cost projections that drove that increase. Fuel costs, anticipated to be $261,000, came in at $142,000 due to lowered use and lower prices than anticipated. A retirement from the team of drivers resulted in altered routes, fewer vehicles, and lower labor costs.
• Council members approved a resolution calling for a special election on Nov. 7 to fill the Ward I city council position left vacant by the resignation of Elaine Starmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.