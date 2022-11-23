LINCOLN CITY — Voters in Lincoln City appear to have passed a citywide measure to increase the city’s lodging tax rate from 9.5 to 12 percent via the latest results from the Nov. 8 General Election posted by the office of Lincoln County Clerk Dana Jenkins.
Per the clerk’s office’s fourth report of vote tallies published Nov. 15, Lincoln City Measure 21-215, amending the city charter to up the transient lodging tax rate, was passing with more than 58.8 percent of the 4,449 votes counted — 2,618 to 1,831. The clerk’s office estimated that as of its fourth report, it counted 99.5 percent of eligible ballots.
Money raised from the rate increase, set to begin in July 2023, is projected to provide the city more than $2.65 million annually. Thirty percent of that lodging tax revenue is required to be spent on public safety and essential services.
Within the measure’s explanatory statement published in the Lincoln County Voters’ Pamphlet, City Recorder Jamie Young noted, “The city anticipates, beginning in 2023, that the city will not have sufficient funds in the general fund to provide all desired essential services, including, for example, public safety services, such as a Lincoln Interagency Narcotics Team (LINT) detective.”
During a brief August special meeting of the Lincoln City City Council, which resulted in the council voting to place the lodging tax increase measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, Mayor Susan Wahlke said she wanted voters to be heard on the matter, and that the greatest matter at hand was funding the narcotics team detective.
“The biggest use (of the increased revenue), in my opinion, is to fund the detective position,” said Wahlke, who will defeat City Councilor Riley Hoagland to retain her seat as mayor once the election is certified. This year, Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart requested county municipalities reinstate a joint drug taskforce in reaction to an increase of overdose incidents countywide.
Increased lodging tax revenue may also be earmarked for additional projects discussed by the city council during a summer work session on the topic, including funding infrastructure improvements, city parks and enforcement of short-term rental city code.
The lodging tax was first approved in the city as a 1992 amendment to the city charter by Lincoln City voters. What followed was a 1 percent increase in 2002 and another 1.5 percent increase in 2008. A 12 percent lodging tax rate will align Lincoln City’s rate with those of the cities of Newport and Depoe Bay, whose city councils passed increases in 2021 and earlier this year to up lodging tax rates without placing a measure on an election ballot.
Councilors Hoagland and Rick Mark cast the lone dissenting votes against putting the rate increase on the November ballot during the city council’s special meeting, as it passed by a 4-2 margin. Mark told the council during the meeting he’d support a 1 percent increase, which he said would’ve been “much more acceptable to the lodging industry, the lifeblood of this community.” Mark motioned to amend the wording of the measure to increase the tax to 10.5 percent rather than 12 percent, but that motion failed to receive a second.
The county clerk’s office is scheduled to release a fifth report of election results Tuesday, Dec. 29 — exactly three weeks after election day — prior to the scheduled Dec. 2 official certification of election results.
