LINCOLN CITY — Voters in Lincoln City appear to have passed a citywide measure to increase the city’s lodging tax rate from 9.5 to 12 percent via the latest results from the Nov. 8 General Election posted by the office of Lincoln County Clerk Dana Jenkins.

Per the clerk’s office’s fourth report of vote tallies published Nov. 15, Lincoln City Measure 21-215, amending the city charter to up the transient lodging tax rate, was passing with more than 58.8 percent of the 4,449 votes counted — 2,618 to 1,831. The clerk’s office estimated that as of its fourth report, it counted 99.5 percent of eligible ballots.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.