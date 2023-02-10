Playing the role of tourists, Ed Dreistadt and his wife, Shellie, visit the Depoe Bay Salmon Bake in 2022. Dreistadt, who revived the Lincoln City municipal tourism bureau, will retire in May after a successful eight-year run. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
One of life’s genuine “Mad Men” is calling it quits after putting Lincoln City back on the map.
“I’m throwing in the towel,” announced Ed Dreistadt, who will leave his post May 1 after eight years as director of the city’s tourism bureau. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with me, but I don’t want to be one of those guys who hangs on by his fingernails and dies behind his desk.”
Lincoln City earns nearly $20 million annually from room taxes, making it one of the leading destination towns on the Oregon coast. But its resort luster was fading and it threatened to become a backwater of day-trippers as Dreistadt arrived from an East Coast theme park he rejuvenated.
“We weren’t even sure where people were coming from,” recalled Dreistadt, who began holding focus groups with tourists in hotel lobbies to find out what drew them to Lincoln City. “We were able to come up with our first ‘make-do’ campaign to give us some breathing room, ‘Seven Miles of Smiles,’ which I made up just to get us by until the real deal.”
A former advertising agency executive who handled the Coca Cola brands Mello Yello and Fresca, Dreistadt reorganized the rudderless Lincoln City Visitor’s & Convention Bureau, renaming the branch Explore Lincoln City. He also brought advertising-agency order to the $3 million annual budget, cleaning up loose ends, raising office morale and using research data to make advertising and marketing decisions.
“There was no brand discipline at all,” he remembered of the city’s haphazard ad placements in oddball markets. “There were a cluster of typefaces, and we counted 13 different logos for the city, with nothing cohesive holding it all together. By going through a branding exercise, we developed a consistent look for everything we do, from stickers on the sides of city vehicles to the advertising we run in Portland.”
Dreistadt would do practically anything to sear Lincoln City into the minds of potential visitors, taking on roles as D.B. Cooper and Bigfoot for the tourism bureau’s creative ad spots, which produced big gains in off-season travel.
With a staff of seven employees toiling on a variety of programs ranging from a culinary center to kite festivals, Dreistadt was poised to challenge Newport’s grip on the annual festival market when COVID-19 hit.
“My big regret was that it put a two-year pause on everything,” reflected the 69-year-old Pittsburgh, native, unwilling to let years of hard work go down the drain. “We weren’t really supposed to tell people to come and visit, but we didn’t want lose the hard-earned brand equity.”
With Oregon awash in virus deaths and turmoil, Dreistadt found news editors hungry for relief.
“We were on Portland TV two or three times a week,” Dreistadt chuckled, citing a list of concocted stories involving glass floats, fabricated drive-in movies and floating bands. “The stations ate it up. They wanted good news, and we fed them one good story after another.”
Dreistadt said while he is wary of retirement after a typical ad man’s career of “jumping from lily pad to lily pad,” he intends to keep to a schedule that includes playing banjo Tuesday nights at the Eagles Lodge with a bluegrass group. He will also work for his wife, Shellie, the executive director of the Siletz Bay Music Festival.
“For the first time I’m stepping into nothing and I thought it would be a big relief, but it’s scaring the crap out of me right now,” he admitted. “I just want to spend a few weeks to decompress, but I’ll figure out something. I’m no good at not being busy.”
