The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department is planning a series of open houses to gather public input on the design of a new community park. This will be the first new park in the city in more than 20 years and will be on a 6.71-acre site in the city’s Taft District between Southeast 50th and 51st streets, the location of the former Taft Elementary School.
The first community open house will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. This open house is immediately following the Lincoln City Arbor Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. at the center. Free snacks, crafts, and activities are on hand for all ages, courtesy of grant funding from Oregon Community Trees. There will also be a tree planting (a dogwood tree planted in the dog park), with the winner of the “Name this Tree” contest announced.
Jeanne Sprague, parks and recreation director, said, “We are excited to move forward with park design by asking our community what they’d like to see in the new park. This new park is a result of true community action and advocacy. The voices in our community have asked to have this park built — we’re listening and want to hear more.”
Sprague said the new park will include public sports fields, sports courts, playgrounds and gathering areas, which all are needed. “Please join us in this park conversation,” she said.
At this first open house, the design-build team, led by K&E Excavating, DOWL, and Understory Landscape Architecture, will be sharing background information on the project. Members of the public who attend will be asked for input on the types of amenities they would like to have in the park, which will be used to develop concept designs for the park to be shared at future open houses.
The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department will offer online surveys as another avenue for the public to provide input.
Since 2008, Lincoln City had been in talks with the Lincoln County School District to acquire the former elementary school site for use as a city park. And in anticipation of the park, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency built a public parking lot with 61 spaces directly to the west of the park area. In December 2020, Lincoln City was purchased the land from the school district for $422,000.
Since 2021, Lincoln City completed land surveys, formulated a conceptual design for grant opportunities and secured a design-build contract for construction.
The park construction will be done in phases as funding becomes available. The parks and rec department secured a considerable amount of that funding, including:
• $1 million from the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 5202, as a result advocacy provided by Rep. David Gomberg and Senator Dick Anderson.
• $750,000 in grant funding from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
• a $485,000 donation from the William Byrd Upjohn estate.
Sprague is hoping that phased construction can start late this year or early next year. “Pending funding, we will build park amenities as we’re able. We may need to start with construction of restrooms, playgrounds or covered shelters, and build on from there,” she said.
