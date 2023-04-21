LC-park-open-house

This aerial view shows the site where Lincoln City will develop its first new community park in more than 20 years.

The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department is planning a series of open houses to gather public input on the design of a new community park. This will be the first new park in the city in more than 20 years and will be on a 6.71-acre site in the city’s Taft District between Southeast 50th and 51st streets, the location of the former Taft Elementary School.

The first community open house will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. This open house is immediately following the Lincoln City Arbor Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. at the center. Free snacks, crafts, and activities are on hand for all ages, courtesy of grant funding from Oregon Community Trees. There will also be a tree planting (a dogwood tree planted in the dog park), with the winner of the “Name this Tree” contest announced.

