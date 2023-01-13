Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke and Lincoln City City Councilors Mitch Parsons, Sydney Kasner, and Richard Mark raised their hands and renewed their oaths of office for new four-year terms at the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting. In separate remarks, each praised staff at city hall and thanked local voters for their support. Mark delivered a summation of the state of the city in his remarks to the council, thanking city staff and local voters for their ongoing support.

“Your vote suggests that, despite some of the very difficult, unprecedented challenges we have faced from the COVID epidemic to the devastating wildfire that destroyed so many of our neighbors’ homes, maybe we’re doing something right,” he said

