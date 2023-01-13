Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke and Lincoln City City Councilors Mitch Parsons, Sydney Kasner, and Richard Mark raised their hands and renewed their oaths of office for new four-year terms at the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting. In separate remarks, each praised staff at city hall and thanked local voters for their support. Mark delivered a summation of the state of the city in his remarks to the council, thanking city staff and local voters for their ongoing support.
“Your vote suggests that, despite some of the very difficult, unprecedented challenges we have faced from the COVID epidemic to the devastating wildfire that destroyed so many of our neighbors’ homes, maybe we’re doing something right,” he said
Mark cited ongoing improvements as the highest motive to continue working with city staff and fellow council members in the coming year. Among the projects he listed as pending fruition are:
• The opening of the Helping Hands Transitional Housing Facility, just a few months from getting underway, despite “serious, unforeseeable challenges,” said Mark.
• Major renovations planned for Lincoln City’s 2.5-acre Cultural Plaza Project at 540 NE Highway 101, new home to Lincoln City’s first major art installation in a decade, “Poppy,” an interactive 24-foot steel and fused glass structure created by Portland artist Pete Beeman.
• Continuing design work for Taft Park, a new 6.71-acre addition to the community park system at the site of the former Taft Elementary School on Southwest 51st Street, already fitted with a 61-space parking lot. Plans for the area include a wetlands zone, three multi-use Astro Turf fields, a covered multi-use court, outdoor sports courts, a playground, and a picnic center.
• Ongoing renovations to the D River Wayside Visitor’s Center on Highway 101, location of two of the world’s largest kite festivals in June and October on the beach at the heart of Lincoln City.
“I have no doubt that when we invest tax dollars in our city, more investment follows,” said Mark, who described new housing projects being developed after the construction of a new hospital and a new police station, such as:
• A large apartment complex being built through the efforts of Lincoln City’s Urban Renewal Economic Development team, which will create homes for the local workforce.
• Other public and private projects that promise to add significant and much-needed housing inventory.
“One of the biggest concerns that I hear from people in the street is that we agree too much,” said Mark, “But that’s not entirely true. We have our disagreements, but we are pretty good at working through them, at finding common ground, and at reaching the sort of agreement that we hope serves us all.”
Mark ended his new year review by stressing the importance of volunteers in support of democracy, inviting all Lincoln City residents to attend council sessions or reach out to their city councilors with questions, comments and concerns about the city and the local issues that arise.
“The city can’t function without knowing that its citizens trust our intent to make the best choice for everyone,” he said.
