“At long last, we have a solution for a problem we’ve known about for decades now,” Lincoln City City Engineer Stephanie Reid told city council members at their meeting Monday evening. K & E Excavating won the bid for the Nelscott Force Main Phase 1 Construction Project, the first phase of a $4 million upgrade to the force main and pressure gravity line that convey sewer flows from the Nelscott pump station to the city’s treatment plant.
Lincoln City was awarded a $1,789, 577.67 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2022. Phase 1 construction begins with K & E’s construction bid of $1,581,412.50, constructing 2,042 feet of 20-inch force main pipe. Along with upgrading the sewer connections, the project will improve Southeast High School Drive, upgrading the sidewalk ramps required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and adding 1,013 feet of curb with 3,241 square feet of sidewalk. A second phase of construction, to be advertised in July, will improve the pressure gravity line extending from Taft Elementary/Middle School to Southeast 48th Place.
K & E’s bid was the lowest of three bids. The project will address the restricted sewer system that has caused overflows and will continue to overflow until capacity is expanded by new construction. The antiquated system failed to completely convey wet weather flows from the Nelscott Pump Station and caused odor issues at the nearby school.
Councilor Riley Hoagland said he was pleased that the deteriorating sewer provisions at the school were being addressed, and he inquired about a new design for the streets at Taft Elementary/Middle School to quell the congestion of parents dropping off and picking up the children who attend there. “Sometimes the traffic goes all the way down to High School Drive and 48th Street, and people get very upset there,” Hoagland said.
While admitting that “we’re not going to be able to change the world there,” Reid said she and the school district were going to re-design the student drop-off area at the school. “We’re still in the design phase there, and a big part will be that drop-off area,” Reid said.
