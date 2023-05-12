“At long last, we have a solution for a problem we’ve known about for decades now,” Lincoln City City Engineer Stephanie Reid told city council members at their meeting Monday evening. K & E Excavating won the bid for the Nelscott Force Main Phase 1 Construction Project, the first phase of a $4 million upgrade to the force main and pressure gravity line that convey sewer flows from the Nelscott pump station to the city’s treatment plant.

Lincoln City was awarded a $1,789, 577.67 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2022. Phase 1 construction begins with K & E’s construction bid of $1,581,412.50, constructing 2,042 feet of 20-inch force main pipe. Along with upgrading the sewer connections, the project will improve Southeast High School Drive, upgrading the sidewalk ramps required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and adding 1,013 feet of curb with 3,241 square feet of sidewalk. A second phase of construction, to be advertised in July, will improve the pressure gravity line extending from Taft Elementary/Middle School to Southeast 48th Place.

