A judge set bail at $1 million for a Lincoln City man charged with 11 felony counts related to child pornography.
A secret indictment filed Nov. 29 is sealed due to a protective order, a typical measure in cases involving alleged sexual offenses, so the dates, locations and nature of the charged offenses are not clear, but the indictment charges Shawn Hendricks, 25, of Lincoln City, with 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and one count of Class C felony second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Oregon Revised Statute 163.684 says a person commits the Class B felony if they knowingly develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display, finance or sell a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, or if they knowingly possess, access or view such a visual recording with the intent to develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange display or sell it. The law also applies to those bringing such material into the state.
Hendricks was arraigned Dec. 1 before pro tem Judge Joseph Allison and pleaded not guilty. Allison set his bond at $1 million and ordered that he have no contact with minors should he secure $100,000 for his release. Hendricks is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 19 for an early resolution conference.
According to court documents, Hendricks was sentenced to 36 months probation in September 2021 after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment for causing physical injury to his young child.
Judge Sheryl Bachart also ordered Hendricks to attend parenting and domestic violence counseling programs and not to have any unsupervised contact with his child or any other minor. A letter from the counseling program filed with the court two months ago states Hendricks was compliant and an active participant.
