A judge set bail at $1 million for a Lincoln City man charged with 11 felony counts related to child pornography.

A secret indictment filed Nov. 29 is sealed due to a protective order, a typical measure in cases involving alleged sexual offenses, so the dates, locations and nature of the charged offenses are not clear, but the indictment charges Shawn Hendricks, 25, of Lincoln City, with 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and one count of Class C felony second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

