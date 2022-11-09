Police arrested a 74-year-old Lincoln City man last week for allegedly driving his truck into a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
According to a Friday press release, about 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Lincoln City police responded to the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and Highway 101 on a report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Officers and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel arrived to find a 48-year-old Lincoln City resident lying injured in the southbound lane. They provided medical aid until Pacific West Ambulance arrived to transport the man to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Nov. 3 says an officer interviewed the driver of the vehicle, Robert D. Wolfe, at the scene and noticed Wolfe had bloodshot eyes and slightly slurred speech.
Wolfe told the officer he made a left turn on a green light and did not see the man walking in the marked crosswalk. According to the affidavit, the officer asked Wolfe if he had been drinking, and Wolfe replied, “I am drunk.” Field sobriety tests indicated Wolfe was intoxicated, and he was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence. After being advised of his rights, Wolfe told the officer he had a couple beers at Snug Harbor and one beer at Sea Spritz, the affidavit reads.
Police administered a breathalyzer at the station, which revealed Wolfe had a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent, 0.04 percent above the legal limit. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail in Newport.
On Nov. 3, Wolfe was arraigned on a charge of third-degree assault, a Class B felony when involving the operation of a vehicle while intoxicated and resulting in serious physical injury, as well as misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Wolfe was released on the condition that he wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet, not consume or possess alcohol and not enter a bar, tavern or liquor store. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12 for an early resolution conference.
The probable cause affidavit noted the man Wolfe allegedly struck suffered a broken humerus — the long bone of the upper arm. He told an officer he’d pressed the button to use the crosswalk, the “walk” sign came on and he put his arm out to try to get the truck to stop before hitting him.
In its Friday press release, the Lincoln City Police Department thanked North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and people who stayed on the scene of the crash to provide statements.
