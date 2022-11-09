Pedestrian-crash-Lincoln-City

A traffic jam ensues after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Lincoln City last week.

Police arrested a 74-year-old Lincoln City man last week for allegedly driving his truck into a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

According to a Friday press release, about 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Lincoln City police responded to the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and Highway 101 on a report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Officers and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel arrived to find a 48-year-old Lincoln City resident lying injured in the southbound lane. They provided medical aid until Pacific West Ambulance arrived to transport the man to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.

