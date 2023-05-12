NEWS-TIMES STAFF
Authorities expect a 51-year-old Lincoln City man to appear Monday, May 15, in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport for arraignment on a pair of misdemeanor charges related his alleged sabotaging of a coworker’s vehicle.
Lincoln City Police say Angel Deangelo placed a “spike” under the tire of a car belonging to a fellow employee of a Highway 101 restaurant in Lincoln City on two separate occasions. He’s set to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday before Judge Amanda Benjamin on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and attempted second-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
A summary of probable cause indicates that on April 26, police were called to the restaurant on the report by a restaurant employee that a coworker on a pervious occasion flattened a tire on her truck with a “tire spike,” and attempted to do so a second time that evening. She reportedly told law enforcement she witnessed Deangelo place the spike under her truck’s tire that evening.
According to police, when contacted by law enforcement on his way home that evening from the restaurant, Deangelo denied his coworker’s allegations, and told police to check surveillance video of the restaurant’s employee parking area. The probable cause summary adds that in interviewing a restaurant manager, authorities learned the surveillance camera focused on where the alleged tire spiking took place was disconnected about an hour prior to the reported incident.
Police say a restaurant patron, unfamiliar with both Deangelo and his alleged victim, told police they photographed Deangelo kneeling down next to the front-passenger side tire of the reported victim’s truck. A small metal spike was located directly behind that very tire and was confiscated by police.
The alleged victim, according to the probable cause summary, showed officers a photograph from mid March of two small metal spikes retrieved from her truck tire by a local tire shop after the truck was parked in the same location. She also provided police with a receipt for the cost to repair the tire, dated March 13.
Deangelo’s criminal history in Oregon includes a conviction in 2014 in Lincoln County on two counts of identity theft after he pleaded to lesser charges following his initial arraignment on four counts of identity theft and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
