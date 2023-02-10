First meeting set for Thursday

Want to see Lincoln City celebrate the new state and federal holiday of Juneteenth? Interested in participating in the planning and management of a Juneteenth event, in partnership with the city of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center? If so, join an ad hoc Juneteenth committee. The first meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at city hall. Individuals, students, teachers, service clubs, business owners and other interested parties are invited to attend.  

