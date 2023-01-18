At their first meeting of the year on Jan. 9, Lincoln City’s mayor and three of its six city councilors renewed their oaths of office and agreed their primary task is to meet their constituents with trust and faith in the democratic process, earning their places on the city’s deliberative board. All of them reaffirmed their committee assignments, listed below these comments, and encouraged area residents to get involved.
Counselor Mitch Parsons thanked the voters of his ward “for their trust. I hope to exceed their expectations, and if they didn’t vote for me this time, I hoped to earn their vote next time,” he said.
“I really wanted to do this to open the door for people getting more involved in civic engagement,” said Councilor Sydney Kasner, promising to help people build a platform for speaking their minds. “I know it seems like a thousand things that you have to do to get here, but it’s really very manageable … I hope that people get inspired to step up and join with some of these committees or run for councilor if that’s what you’re interested in and don’t be afraid of getting told no.”
Councilor Judy Casper was again named city council president, extending her service for another term, and councilors renewed their commitments to the following local boards and commissions:
Casper, Ward 3: council president and HB 4123 Advisory Board.
Riley Hoagland, Ward 2: Executive Board of the Cascade West Council of Governments (CWCOG); alternate to Oregon Coastal Zone Management Association.
Sydney Kasner, Ward 2: Lincoln County State Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee (LCSTIFAC); Lincoln County Solid Waste Disposal Service District Advisory Committee (SWAC); alternate to Cascade West Council of Governments; alternate to Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation.
Richard Mark, Ward 3: Oregon Coastal Zone Management Association (OCZMA); Cascade West Area Commission on Transportation (CWACT); alternate to Lincoln County State Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Council.
Parsons, Ward 1: Village at Cascade Head Homeowner’s Association (VCHHOA); alternate to HB 4123 Advisory Board; alternate to Cascade West Area Commission on Transportation.
Elaine Starmer, Ward 1: board member, Village at Cascade Head Homeowner’s Association; alternate Lincoln County Solid Waste Disposal Service District Advisory Committee.
Susan Wahlke, mayor: Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation.
