At their first meeting of the year on Jan. 9, Lincoln City’s mayor and three of its six city councilors renewed their oaths of office and agreed their primary task is to meet their constituents with trust and faith in the democratic process, earning their places on the city’s deliberative board. All of them reaffirmed their committee assignments, listed below these comments, and encouraged area residents to get involved.

Counselor Mitch Parsons thanked the voters of his ward “for their trust. I hope to exceed their expectations, and if they didn’t vote for me this time, I hoped to earn their vote next time,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.