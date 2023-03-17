Ward I Councilor Elaine Starmer resigned her post at Monday’s Lincoln City City Council meeting, citing concerns raised by the council’s recent executive session meetings.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that I am no longer a good fit for this council. The last executive session we had was very troubling to me, in a lot of ways,” Starmer said, noting she could not discuss details regarding discussions held during an executive session. “But I want to be clear that I was stunned by the session, and it is not a situation I care to be part of going forward.”

