Ward I Councilor Elaine Starmer resigned her post at Monday’s Lincoln City City Council meeting, citing concerns raised by the council’s recent executive session meetings.
“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that I am no longer a good fit for this council. The last executive session we had was very troubling to me, in a lot of ways,” Starmer said, noting she could not discuss details regarding discussions held during an executive session. “But I want to be clear that I was stunned by the session, and it is not a situation I care to be part of going forward.”
Starmer’s announcement seemed to surprise council members, with Mayor Susan Wahlke expressing disappointment at Starmer’s decision to step down. Starmer read from a written statement during her regular time allotted for councilor comments at meeting’s end; her resignation was the second on her list of remarks. Immediately preceding her resignation, Starmer addressed a lack of protection for residential neighborhoods when property owners violate caps on accessory-use licenses.
“I’m going to make one more stab at trying to do something for residential neighborhoods that are impacted by over-tourism,” Starmer said. “We have talked about this in work sessions so this is not a new item to any of us on this dias, but we never did anything about it. So I am asking that … if you are a residential neighborhood and you are at your cap or over, there should not be a single accessory use license issued until you come down below that cap because what we’re doing with accessory use is inflating already existing, over-the-top caps.”
Starmer cited the Road’s End area as “a prime example” of an abuse of VRD (vacation rental dwelling) caps, which should limit the owners to no more than 30 rental nights per year. “They’re already at double their cap, and we’re continuing to issue accessory use licenses there. They are not controlled. Our planning department director has shared her same concern: they cannot be controlled, and we continue doling them out when we’ve got a residential neighborhood at twice the VRD cap,” said Starmer.
Starmer’s concerns were shared by council colleagues later in the meeting. During her remarks, Ward 3 Councilor Judy Casper moved that a work session be devoted to exploring the issues raised by vacation rentals. “It does need some discussion,” said Casper, “and I’m putting forth that motion to have a work session.” Councilors unanimously passed the motion to learn more about VRDs “as soon as possible,” according to Casper.
Starmer served the Ward 1 district as councilor for about a year and a half. She won a special election in September of 2021, filling a seat vacated by former councilor Diana Hinton, who moved out of the area.
