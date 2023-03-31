Voters in a special election will fill the Ward 1 position on the Lincoln City City Council vacated by Elaine Starmer when she resigned her post during the March 13 city council meeting. The councilors directed city staff to prepare a resolution to declare a vacancy on the council and to call for a special election in November; the winner of that contest will serve about one year on the council, the remainder of Starmer’s term.
Previous city council vacancies have been filled by special elections, but also through an interview-and-appointment process conducted by the council.
In other city council news:
• City Manager Daphnee Legarza reported the 2023-24 city budget process is underway. Legarza met with each of the city’s department heads to gather budget reports, which were reviewed in detail. The next step is to meet to adjust requests to meet this year’s projected funding and also to share the city’s five-year projected funding.
• Legarza reported grants to fund EV (electric vehicle) charging stations may be in the offing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and from Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA). Additional grant money may also be available from the federal government through the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will distribute to the states and other organizations $350 billion for federal highway programs through fiscal year 2026, including EV charging stations. Legarza promised to update the council on EV initiatives at the next council work session.
• Tuesday, April 18, through Earth Day on Friday, April 21, marks the date for the annual citywide cleanup sponsored by North Lincoln Sanitary Service and Lincoln City.
• The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department closed its dog park to support hydroseeding, an attempt to stabilize an erosion problem in the area. The parks department intends to re-open the park by April 28 for the Arbor Day celebration, during which a dogwood treed donated by Tree City USA will be planted at the dog park.
• City Attorney Richard Appicello promised to use an executive session to update the city council on “things that are outstanding that I can’t talk about in here.”
