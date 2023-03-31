Voters in a special election will fill the Ward 1 position on the Lincoln City City Council vacated by Elaine Starmer when she resigned her post during the March 13 city council meeting. The councilors directed city staff to prepare a resolution to declare a vacancy on the council and to call for a special election in November; the winner of that contest will serve about one year on the council, the remainder of Starmer’s term.

Previous city council vacancies have been filled by special elections, but also through an interview-and-appointment process conducted by the council.

