abandoned-RVs

Using cash reserves from the Lincoln County Solid Waste District, local governments will soon clear 50 abandoned RVs from public and private property, such as this one left recently on busy Highway 101 in Lincoln City. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Abandoned motorhomes dot every byway in Lincoln County — including Lincoln City’s streets and properties — and the Lincoln County Solid Waste District pulled together a pilot program to remove them.

Members of the Lincoln City City Council at their meeting Monday agreed to participate in the Abandoned RV Abatement Program, gaining a credit of $20,000 to be applied to RV removals from city streets or from private property within the city.

