Using cash reserves from the Lincoln County Solid Waste District, local governments will soon clear 50 abandoned RVs from public and private property, such as this one left recently on busy Highway 101 in Lincoln City. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Abandoned motorhomes dot every byway in Lincoln County — including Lincoln City’s streets and properties — and the Lincoln County Solid Waste District pulled together a pilot program to remove them.
Members of the Lincoln City City Council at their meeting Monday agreed to participate in the Abandoned RV Abatement Program, gaining a credit of $20,000 to be applied to RV removals from city streets or from private property within the city.
Paul Seitz, solid waste district manager, and Tim Johnson, Lincoln County administrator, told city councilors the pilot program was the first step to deal with this expensive, hazardous problem that became worse during the COVID pandemic. Calls to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spiked in 2021 and 2022, from as few as 10 calls during 2020 to more than 30 in 2022. Abandoned RVs along county roads and in state campgrounds have caught fire, requiring emergency services and damaging roadways and parking lots. The wrecks themselves are expensive to deconstruct; models older than 2004 are subject to asbestos testing and abatement that can cost anywhere between $3,000 and $15,000 depending upon the hazardous materials found.
Compounding the problem is a lack of funding. The public parks and the public right of way is impacted by the RVs, but neither the general fund or the road fund has money dedicated to these removals. The Lincoln County Waste District built up cash reserves from a sudden increase in dollars from the $4/ton disposal fee for stockpiled materials. The reserves will fund a pilot program expected to remove some 50 RVs from public and private property in its first year. County officials want the program to be ongoing, Johnson said. “We’ve been looking at forest roads, and we’ve been looking at our own county roads and how we can go back through that and drive revenue through that into this program so that we can have a sustainable program.”
Seitz described the program’s goals as “rapid response,” since local waste haulers put together a program of rapid removals available to Lincoln City officials, who will be able to respond quickly to new RV discards.
“We can contact your local franchise hauler … and we now have the ability within a couple of weeks time to get those removed,” Seitz said.
Private property owners who want to rid themselves of RVs can also seek help from the county, agree to five years of code compliance, and have the wreck removed. The county expects that removals for private property owners will use 25 percent of the fund.
