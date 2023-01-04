BEACH-BUGGIES-BANNED

The Lincoln City City Council voted last month on far-reaching changes that will bar vehicle access to the beach at Northwest 34th Court (above) and prevent long-term parking and storage on public streets. (Photo courtesy of city of Lincoln City)

In a bid to balance long-held citizen rights with public safety, Lincoln City City Council members in December changed laws governing how people drive onto beaches and park on public streets.

Motorists trying to approach the beach at Northwest 34th Court will be thwarted by an ongoing closure, extended to Dec. 31, 2023, following approval of Resolution 2022-45. The council may also close vehicular access at Northwest 15th Street, but will study the issue first with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and Lincoln City Police Department.

