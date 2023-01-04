The Lincoln City City Council voted last month on far-reaching changes that will bar vehicle access to the beach at Northwest 34th Court (above) and prevent long-term parking and storage on public streets. (Photo courtesy of city of Lincoln City)
In a bid to balance long-held citizen rights with public safety, Lincoln City City Council members in December changed laws governing how people drive onto beaches and park on public streets.
Motorists trying to approach the beach at Northwest 34th Court will be thwarted by an ongoing closure, extended to Dec. 31, 2023, following approval of Resolution 2022-45. The council may also close vehicular access at Northwest 15th Street, but will study the issue first with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and Lincoln City Police Department.
City Councilor Richard Mark said he was troubled “every time I see another car sitting in the ocean and having to get pulled out of there.” He added, “As much as I would love for people who really need to be able to drive on the beach, there are enough bad apples that create such a problem that, personally, I’d like it stopped.”
Mark said the state parks department might resist sealing off access at Northwest 15th Street, guessing the agency would have to launch a public process in order to permanently close the site. City Manager Daphne Legarza said she will ask the Lincoln City Police Department to analyze incidents involving drivers on local beaches.
After taking a look at out-of-control parking issues, councilors at the Dec. 12 meeting also approved an amendment to Ordinance 2022-43, which restricts the public’s use of city property for personal parking and storage.
“We’ve been back to this three times now, so there is no easy solution,” Lincoln City Attorney Richard Appicello said. “I realize that people who are using the street as if it’s their own property will probably be running afoul of this ordinance and will probably not be out of violation with this amendment, but I don’t know how to authorize citizens to use the right of way as their own private property without having them go through the street vacation process or the license process that we have in our code.”
The amendment extends from 24 hours to 72 the period of time a licensed, insured, “operable” passenger vehicle can be parked on city property, city streets, and city right-of-way.
Mark said, “We’re not out to put tickets on people’s cars just because they park in front of their house every day. It’s designed to prevent people really storing their stuff in the public roadway.”
The ordinance restrictions are designed to thwart eyesores and dangerous accumulation personal property in the roadways. Attorney Appicello gave the example of a person who “used the street in front of his house by placing a large shipping container there, and then taking things into it as if it’s his property.”
He said that residents can rent garage or storage space to store personal property or unused vehicles. “Storing it out in front of your house on the street is not an option,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.