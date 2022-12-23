Police-Chief-in-Lincoln-City

Former Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer, left, pins collar brass Dec. 16 onto incoming Chief David Broderick as he is sworn in. Broderick’s vision for his tenure is to fully staff the police department, build strong ties with community members, and focus on spreading awareness about fetanyl epidemic and cleaning up the streets.

On Dec. 16, David Broderick was sworn in as Lincoln City’s new police chief. Broderick was appointed interim chief after Chief Jerry Palmer’s retirement in August.

“It never was my end goal, to be honest with you,” Broderick said. “Just helping him (Palmer) build what we have built over the last couple of years, it put that drive into me, and I just wanted to make sure that I was able to be around and still be a part of it. To protect what we have built. To make sure our vision stays the same.”

