Former Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer, left, pins collar brass Dec. 16 onto incoming Chief David Broderick as he is sworn in. Broderick’s vision for his tenure is to fully staff the police department, build strong ties with community members, and focus on spreading awareness about fetanyl epidemic and cleaning up the streets.
On Dec. 16, David Broderick was sworn in as Lincoln City’s new police chief. Broderick was appointed interim chief after Chief Jerry Palmer’s retirement in August.
“It never was my end goal, to be honest with you,” Broderick said. “Just helping him (Palmer) build what we have built over the last couple of years, it put that drive into me, and I just wanted to make sure that I was able to be around and still be a part of it. To protect what we have built. To make sure our vision stays the same.”
Broderick said his top priority is staffing the police department, saying that most crimes, such as burglaries and property crimes, are tied to illegal narcotics. “We are three to four officers down,” he said. “That and we are working to get a new narcotics detective in place, because of the rise in fentanyl the issues that we are having on the streets. That’s been a priority. It’s been at a patrol level and that’s been difficult. We need to get dedicated bodies in place to do that.”
Broderick said the voter-approved Measure 110 legalization of some drugs is tied in with the rise in fentanyl. “We have people dying because of it (fentanyl). It’s a big problem, so, it is a priority. We’ll probably never stop it, but if we know there is trafficking going on, we are going to do our best to put an investigation together and address it.
“Right now … I think it’s 40 fentanyl pills for it to even be a crime,” he said. “Forty fentanyl pills are a lot of pills for a police officer to take off the street and to be able to hold anybody accountable for. That’s why you are seeing the influx of this narcotic. Measure 110 isn’t working, and it has affected communities.”
Broderick said his department will continue to help educate the community about the narcotic issues and other areas of law enforcement. He encouraged residents to take part in the annual police academy.
Broderick said his overall message to the community is simple.
“I would want the citizens to know that we are here, that we are your partner, and we hope that you will be our partner as well and if you need us, call us. We’ll show up,” he said.
Broderick said community support is critical to the Lincoln City Police Department.
“Support for the police agency, in my mind, is the number one thing,” he said. “Without the community support, there would be a different dynamic to this agency. It drives officers, dispatch and support staff to go out and do their job and make sure that the citizens are taken care of because they know that in turn, the citizens are going to take care of them.”
Palmer, the former chief, said Broderick, “brings a fresh energetic perspective to that position. He is a hardworking, ethical person, and he is one of the most respected investigators and uniformed officers in our county.”
As Palmer pinned police chief stars onto Broderick uniform, Broderick said, “I’m more than humbled to be standing here today looking out at the faces of so many people that have been a part of my life and career. That man (Palmer) paved the way for where we are today, so thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.