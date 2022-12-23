Laura Kimberly, director of the Newport Public Library, is determined to double the current size of the library’s Spanish-language collection to 4,000 books and other materials. There are more than books and audio-visual novelties underway as the library’s $1.2 million budget is increasingly targeted at diversity and cultural awareness. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Newport’s chief librarian is crossing borders to meet the needs of Lincoln County’s fast-growing immigrant population.
Laura Kimberly traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico, last month with a big order to fill: double the current size of Newport Public Library’s Spanish-language collection to 4,000 books and other materials, from 2.6 percent of library holdings to five. Armed with $10,000, the library director attended the world’s largest Spanish-language book fair, FIL, to scrounge for hard-to-find tomes in Mayan and Nahuatl.
“We started out four years ago with a small collection of Spanish non-fiction and children’s books,” recalled Kimberly, part of the “Libros for Oregon” delegation among 800,000 book fair attendees. “We doubled that, and it will be tripled soon.”
But there are more than books and audio-visual novelties underway as the library’s $1.2 million budget is increasingly targeted at diversity and cultural awareness. Last year, the library hired a fulltime bilingual community worker, Rachel Diego Leon. Day and night activities draw scores of wide-eyed spanish speakers to bingo-like Loteria, Spanish Movie Night, bilingual story times and other activities deemed “less intimidating” due to the “biblioteca” (library) setting, observed Kimberly.
“We’re seeing people who’ve never stepped foot in a library,” she said. “They’re excited to find out what the library has for them.”
The surge of new arrivals includes refugees from war-torn Ukraine, who are enthusiastic users of the library’s citizenship flash-cards, which come in English and Spanish.
“This is a service to new immigrants that says ‘Welcome to the United States,’” Kimberly recently told city councilors during an annual report. “We’re trying to go after that, to make sure the library is open to everybody.”
City Councilor Beatriz Botello praised Kimberly for cracking the hard shell many immigrants adopt out of fear or necessity.
“Laura has done a good job of really reaching out,” she said. “It’s not easy for people with kids who work two jobs to participate, but she’s made it easy. I’ve talked to some of the moms, and they’re feeling very happy about learning the English language.”
The Newport Public Library, open Tuesday through Saturday, is located at 35 NW Nye St. For more information, call 541-265-2153.
