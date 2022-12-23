LIBRARY-DIRECTOR-LAURA-KIMBERLY

Laura Kimberly, director of the Newport Public Library, is determined to double the current size of the library’s Spanish-language collection to 4,000 books and other materials. There are more than books and audio-visual novelties underway as the library’s $1.2 million budget is increasingly targeted at diversity and cultural awareness. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Newport’s chief librarian is crossing borders to meet the needs of Lincoln County’s fast-growing immigrant population.

Laura Kimberly traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico, last month with a big order to fill: double the current size of Newport Public Library’s Spanish-language collection to 4,000 books and other materials, from 2.6 percent of library holdings to five. Armed with $10,000, the library director attended the world’s largest Spanish-language book fair, FIL, to scrounge for hard-to-find tomes in Mayan and Nahuatl.

