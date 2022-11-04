In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, the Lincoln County School District hosts a suicide prevention presentation titled, “Raising Resilient Children,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Boone Center in Newport High School, 322 NE Eads Street.
The free program, available to all parents and guardians of Lincoln County School District students, features a curriculum that outlines standards for suicide prevention programs researched by Newport High School administration.
“Because we at Newport High School take the safety and wellbeing of our students very seriously, we are planning on providing all students with some basic information about youth suicide and, more importantly, teaching them what to do if they are worried about a friend,” reads an introduction to a detail of the presentation’s curriculum, found at https://tinyurl.com/yzrexsfh. “We set strict standards for the suicide-prevention programs that we have investigated.”
Those standards include proof of effectiveness and ability to send accurate, grade-level appropriate messages with an emphasis on the importance of seeking help. That led the school district to partner with Lifelines, a comprehensive suicide awareness and responsiveness program for teens, to sponsor Wednesday’s program.
“Lifelines Prevention, the program we have selected, exceeds these criteria,” the curriculum detailed. “Because research has demonstrated that programs presented only once have little lasting impact, the Lifelines Prevention curriculum is designed to be delivered to reinforce messages about help-seeking. The interactive curriculum teaches basic information about basic warning signs for suicide.”
Lifeline additionally includes resources for school administration, allowing the district to assess its ability to ensure student safety in multiple potential situations.
“We encourage (parents and guardians) to attend and ask questions to learn more about this resource, which we believe will enhance the competence of all members of our school community to provide a safer environment for our students.”
LCSD teams earn academic all-state accolades
The Newport High School girls soccer team was still competing in the most successful season in program history in terms of wins, losses and draws earlier this week, when it learned the squad earned an honor for its prowess in the classroom.
The Cubs girls soccer team was one of four Lincoln County School District fall high school sports teams to earn OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State honors, for posting a cumulative GPA among the top 10 among others in its classification statewide. The team posted a 3.82 GPA, third-best among 4A girls soccer programs.
The Newport girls cross-country team earned the top GPA among LCSD sports programs with a 3.95, and holds the best GPA among 4A teams in the state. Also from Newport, the boys cross-country team’s combined 3.90 GPA was third among all 4A boys teams, and the Waldport boys cross-country team holds a 3.46 GPA, good for seventh in 2A/1A.
Though not in the top 10, and therefore not academic all-state, the Newport football team (3.07), Newport volleyball team (3.08), and Toledo volleyball team (3.54) all hold GPAs above 3.0.
