The Lincoln County School District is in the process of constructing an integrated application for six funding grants from the Oregon Department of Education, with a spending plan to support the needs of LCSD students in the following areas: high school success; career and technical education; student investment account; continuous improvement planning; everyday matters; and early-indicator and intervention systems.
Following an initial drafting of the proposed integrated grant application, the district seeks input from the community prior to taking the next steps.
In a 57-page integrated application plan presentation, available on the LCSD website at https://tinyurl.com/yc5zr7kc, the district presents background and context for seeking grant money, who composes the application planning team, an explanation of how the plan was drafted to this point, to receive input from the community, and to eventually seek approval of the grant application from the LCSD board of directors.
In development of the draft plan. LCSD priorities included the following: strengthening core instruction — curriculum adoption; equity and access for marginalized groups; social-emotional learning supports; career and technical education; English language acquisition; community partnerships; a kindergarten through grade 10 comprehensive assessment system for reading and math; and high school success and graduation coaches.
The district’s three goals in seeking grant funding are:
1) To improve each LCSD high school’s four-year cohort graduation rate by 3 percent each year, or reach or maintain a 90 percent graduation rate during the next three years.
2) To increase attendance by 5 percent each school year, or reach and maintain a 90 percent rate, measured by 90 percent of students attending 90 percent of time at school during the next three years.
3) To regularly engage community stakeholders through culturally specific, two-way communication, using the LCSDS equity lens/tool, adopted in October 2022 by the district.
Planning team members include Superintendent Karen Gray, Majalise Tolan, director of secondary and alternative education/athletics and superintendent in waiting; Susan Van Liew, assistant superintendent; Kaite Barrett, director of elementary education, special programs administrators Carol Stock and Kelly Beaudry, Healthy and Equitable School Administrator Sandy Mummey; Educational Technology Administrator Bryan Freschi; Human Resources Director Tiana DeVries; and Business Director Kim Cusick.
After reading through the application plan presentation, community members may provide input via two methods — by sending an email to karengray@lincoln.k12.or.us, or in person at the next Lincoln County School District board of directors’ meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Waldport Middle and High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.