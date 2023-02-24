The Lincoln County School District is in the process of constructing an integrated application for six funding grants from the Oregon Department of Education, with a spending plan to support the needs of LCSD students in the following areas: high school success; career and technical education; student investment account; continuous improvement planning; everyday matters; and early-indicator and intervention systems.

Following an initial drafting of the proposed integrated grant application, the district seeks input from the community prior to taking the next steps.

