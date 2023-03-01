The state of Oregon will receive $3.5 million per year for seven years for college readiness initiatives as part of the statewide GEAR UP program, and two Lincoln County School District schools will share over a third of those funds.
Administrators at Waldport Middle and High and Toledo Jr./Sr. High schools were notified last week of the grant award from Oregon GEAR UP — Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, GEAR UP is designed to increase the number of low-income students prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
Waldport Principal Amy Skirvin said GEAR UP will support the existing college and career readiness initiatives at Waldport by enhancing the first-generation college going students and removing barriers for students and families in the application processes.
“We have support for preparing students for college and helping them graduate, but then they are on their own,” Skirvin said. “We have a gap between high school and college that needs to be filled.”
Skirvin said the GEAR UP funds allow for the hiring of a GEAR UP site coordinator focused on students’ college and career goals.
“Our goal will be to increase our on-time graduation rate and our postsecondary education rate,” said Skirvin. “We are excited to have the support and help from GEAR UP to track our students’ postsecondary education. We want our students to leave Waldport High School college and career ready.”
Toledo Principal Brett Belveal said GEAR UP is incredibly valuable to many schools across the nation.
“I watched how GEAR UP changed the schools' belief systems and inspired students to consider their dreams,” Belveal said of his previous experience with the GEAR UP program. “The opportunity to have a coordinator that can focus specifically with students to determine a positive post-high school plan will have a significant impact in Toledo. “
Incoming Toledo principal Chloe Minch echoed Belveal’s positive experience.
“When I was a teacher at Newport Middle School, we were fortunate enough to receive the GEAR UP grant,” Minch said. “Having access to these funds and the wealth of knowledge that GEAR UP provides to participants allowed us to create a college-going culture on our campus. I cannot wait to see what GEAR UP will do for our Boomer community.”
Majalise Tolan, LCSD director of secondary education/alternative education/athletics and district superintendent candidate, said GEAR UP grant funds were very beneficial to LCSD schools in the past.
“Having facilitated a GEAR UP grant at Taft 7-12 and seeing the strong work GEAR UP did at Newport Middle and Newport High School, I am excited to see the Toledo and Waldport schools and communities join in this learning for postsecondary success,” Tolan said. “Principals Brent Belveal and Amy Skirvin collaborated with staff and each other and worked incredibly hard on the GEAR UP grant applications. Their dedication to their students and families through this process was clear and focused.”
Oregon GEAR UP works with middle and high school students during a period of seven years to provide students sufficient academic preparation, as well as awareness of and assistance with the college-going process in order to achieve heightened aspirations to pursue education beyond high school. Services and activities include academic tutoring, financial literacy, FAFSA/ORSAA completion, college tours, parent engagement programs and more.
GEAR UP also works with students in their first year of college to support students through the transition. The work is carried out by staff in school districts in rural communities throughout the state, with a variety of supports from the central GEAR UP office and the contributions of many community partners.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue the good work of GEAR UP in Oregon,” Stephanie Carnahan, director of the Oregon GEAR UP program, said. “Our partnerships with rural communities like Waldport and Toledo will make education beyond high school a reality for thousands of additional students.”
Oregon GEAR UP is a federally funded program designed to increase the number of low-income students prepared to enroll and succeed in college. For more information go to oregongearup.org
