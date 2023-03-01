The state of Oregon will receive $3.5 million per year for seven years for college readiness initiatives as part of the statewide GEAR UP program, and two Lincoln County School District schools will share over a third of those funds.

Administrators at Waldport Middle and High and Toledo Jr./Sr. High schools were notified last week of the grant award from Oregon GEAR UP — Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, GEAR UP is designed to increase the number of low-income students prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.

