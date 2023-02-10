Parents and guardians of Lincoln County School District students were informed recently that Wednesday, Feb. 15, is student immunization exclusion day.
That means that by Wednesday, all LCSD students must be up to date on all state of Oregon-mandated vaccinations, or have an exemption, in order to be allowed to attend school in person.
The Oregon Health Authority has an online immunization resources page, found at https://tinyurl.com/yckfvsn4, that lists vaccinations required by the state by category — for those enrolled in child care, early education or Head Start; in kindergarten through sixth grade; and those in grades 7 through 12.
Students are not required to be immunized against COVID-19 to attend school onsite. Statewide immunization requirements have not changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tara Van Duyn, LCSD special programs health assistant, said that staff will attempt to contact parents/guardians of those not up to date on required vaccines on or prior to the cutoff date.
“On or before the exclusion day, a school clerk or health assistant should contact families of those not up to date,” she told the News-Times earlier this week. “If they aren’t up to date, or have an exemption by exclusion day, they will be excluded from attending school.”
According to Van Duyn, teachers and administrators will have a list of students without exemptions or a full host of required vaccines, and those who attempt to attend school in person will be sent to the school office. She added that once a student fulfills all their immunization requirements, or is exempted, and the district approves the appropriate paperwork, that student may return to in-person learning immediately.
Medical exemptions and immunity documentation require a letter signed by a licensed physician submitted to the school. To learn more about exemptions and immunity documentation, go to https://tinyurl.com/2s42365j. Find the Oregon Health Authority’s certificate of immunization status paperwork online at https://tinyurl.com/2p84hvh5.
Lincoln Community School Based Health Centers are currently available to schedule students for immunization appointments. Contact the Newport SBHC by calling 541-265-0472; the Taft (Lincoln City) SBHC at 541-265-0474; the Toledo SBHC at 541-265-0473; or the Waldport SBHC at 541-265-0471.
