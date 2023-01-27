The Lincoln County School District encourages county residents to attend upcoming community forums with the district board’s candidate to replace Karen Gray, outgoing district superintendent, who announced in December her intentions to retire at the end June.

Superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary education, alternative education, and athletics, will attend forums next week, in which community members are invited to share their hopes for the future of the Lincoln County School District, and hear what Tolan envisions for the district within the next several years.

