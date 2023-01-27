The Lincoln County School District encourages county residents to attend upcoming community forums with the district board’s candidate to replace Karen Gray, outgoing district superintendent, who announced in December her intentions to retire at the end June.
Superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary education, alternative education, and athletics, will attend forums next week, in which community members are invited to share their hopes for the future of the Lincoln County School District, and hear what Tolan envisions for the district within the next several years.
Each of the forums takes place from 6 to 7 p.m., beginning with a Monday, Jan. 30, event at Toledo Jr./Sr. High, followed by meetings Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Taft 7-12 in Lincoln City, Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Newport High School, and Thursday, Feb. 2 at Waldport Middle and High School. Each forum will be conducted in the high school’s library.
Tolan was named the LCSD board’s choice to succeed Gray by a 4-1 vote that followed an executive session to discuss the matter at the board’s January board meeting at Oceanlake Elementary School in Lincoln City. Tolan has been an administrator since 2008 with LCSD and after five years was promoted to principal at Taft. Tolan has served as director of secondary education since 2018. Tolan’s husband, Jake, teaches and coaches at Taft, and the couples’ children are products of the Lincoln County School District.
In her cover letter outlining her interest in the LCSD superintendent position, Tolan wrote, “It is not a secret that other districts have approached my family with openings and opportunities to continue learning, teaching, and leading, but this is where we live and where we love. … Lincoln County is my home with every intention of staying here.”
