On Tuesday, eight days after a Sam Case Elementary School physical education teacher was arraigned on 16 felony charges related to child pornography in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport, the Lincoln County School District released an “information share” on its website in hopes of answering questions regarding the LCSD hiring processes and more.
“Due to recent circumstances, I thought it would be good to post information from the LCSD about how we hire, what processes we must complete, different types of leaves and also how the school district is different from the media and law enforcement,” wrote LCSD Superintendent Karen Gray in an introduction to the release posted to the LCSD website, found at https://lincoln.k12.or.us/.
Starting in 2018, Johnathan Sutherland worked as a PE instructor at Sam Case in Newport prior to his arrest Oct. 7 on 30 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. The counts he’s charged with accuse Sutherland of duplicating 16 images between February and September 2020 involving child sexual abuse.
In an Oct. 14 statement, Gray said the district removed Sutherland immediately after it learned of the charges, and in an email to district parents the day of his arrest, that Sutherland was on approved leave since Sept. 30, and that to the district’s knowledge, no Sam Case students were impacted.
The school district’s information share is posted in a question-and-answer format and includes the following questions:
• Does the school district go through a background check and fingerprinting through the state on anyone that is hired? What about volunteers with the district?
• What would happen if after putting a prospective employee through the background check and fingerprinting process they failed due to having had a history of sexual misconduct?
• What would happen if there were concerns from previous employers as indicated by any reference checks or other documentation when you checked on a prospective employee’s past working experience before hiring them?
• Are school districts allowed to have an employee out on leave if they have severe medical issues that need to be discussed and dealt with? Is that information open to the public?
• What about the time and notification to parents regarding the charges when an employee is arrested?
In responses, Gray notes that every LCSD employee goes through a background check and fingerprinting check through the state of Oregon, all volunteers are background checked and vetted by the district, and that someone who has a criminal history involving child sexual conduct cannot be hired by the district. Additionally, Gray discussed options for placing a district employee on leave.
“Reasons for medical and discipline leaves are different and separate,” Gray wrote. “Accommodations are made for employees who require them for medical reasons and sometimes this includes a leave of absence. Details about employees’ health issues cannot be disclosed by law.”
The district’s post concluded with information about notifying parents in the event of a similar situation.
“It is a fine balance about when information ‘goes public,’” Gray wrote. “The school district and news sources have different responsibilities to share information. The school district would not necessarily do a press release about an employee even if the public does have an interest in the issue.”
Sutherland, as of Wednesday morning, remained in custody, held on $500,000 bond.
