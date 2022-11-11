In her weekly Compass Connection video posted earlier this week to the Lincoln County School District website, Superintendent Karen Gray spoke of the district’s commitment to celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November.

“We take this time to celebrate the unique contributions made by Native Americans and pay tribute to their rich ancestry and traditions, while acknowledging the challenges they have faced,” Gray said. “Heritage months are important recognitions of often underrepresented groups, and is a time for education, reflection and accountability. For Indigenous people, it can be a time for celebration, but it may also be a time to mourn the loss of land, genocide of ancestors and ongoing settler colonial efforts of Indigenous erasure.”

