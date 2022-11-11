In her weekly Compass Connection video posted earlier this week to the Lincoln County School District website, Superintendent Karen Gray spoke of the district’s commitment to celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November.
“We take this time to celebrate the unique contributions made by Native Americans and pay tribute to their rich ancestry and traditions, while acknowledging the challenges they have faced,” Gray said. “Heritage months are important recognitions of often underrepresented groups, and is a time for education, reflection and accountability. For Indigenous people, it can be a time for celebration, but it may also be a time to mourn the loss of land, genocide of ancestors and ongoing settler colonial efforts of Indigenous erasure.”
National Native American Heritage Month, officially established in 1990 by President George H. W. Bush following approval of a joint resolution, provides a platform for Native peoples to share cultural traditions and shine a light on obstacles that hinder greater understanding of their plight.
Gray, in the video, took the opportunity to read aloud the Lincoln County School District’s Land Acknowledgement Statement, devised by the district’s Equity Team in conjunction with members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Equity Team members include Gray, LCSD Board of Directors vice chair Megan Cawley, Sam Case Elementary Principal Marty Perez, Assistant Superintendent Susan VanLiew, tribal members Alissa Lane-Keene and Bev Youngman and many others.
The Land Acknowledgement Statement, read aloud during every LCSD board meeting, recognizes the Siletz Tribe as the first stewards of the land now known as Lincoln County, its water and fish, urges all to appreciate the tribe’s ongoing sovereignty and honor their native homelands.
“Where we live in Lincoln County, these are the ancestral homelands for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians,” the statement reads. “Lincoln County School District acknowledges the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians that consists of over 30 bands originating from Northern California to Southern Washington. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians currently occupy and manage 9,310 acres located here in Lincoln County but is a mere fraction of their original 1855 1.1 million-acre Siletz coastal reservation.”
The statement concludes by reaffirming the district’s pledge to honor the traditions and bring mindfulness to the existence of local Indigenous people.
“We acknowledge and recognize the continued sovereignty of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and honor their ancestral homelands,” it reads. “We are committed to bringing awareness to their history and the existence of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians since time immemorial.”
