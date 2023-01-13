Faced with three options in its search for a Lincoln County School District superintendent to replace Karen Gray, set to retire at the end of June, the LCSD Board of Directors, at its monthly meeting Tuesday night at Oceanlake Elementary School, voted 4-1 to enter into an initial agreement with a LCSD senior staff member.

Majalise Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary education, was offered the initial agreement. As part of the process, LCSD School Board chair Liz Martin said four community forums will be held in the next several weeks, during which community members are invited to share their hopes for the future and hear Tolan’s vision for Lincoln County School District.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.