Faced with three options in its search for a Lincoln County School District superintendent to replace Karen Gray, set to retire at the end of June, the LCSD Board of Directors, at its monthly meeting Tuesday night at Oceanlake Elementary School, voted 4-1 to enter into an initial agreement with a LCSD senior staff member.
Majalise Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary education, was offered the initial agreement. As part of the process, LCSD School Board chair Liz Martin said four community forums will be held in the next several weeks, during which community members are invited to share their hopes for the future and hear Tolan’s vision for Lincoln County School District.
Martin outlined the options before the board Tuesday night for choosing a superintendent. Those options were:
1) Accept internal applicants. In this option, current LCSD employees could apply with a resumé, cover letter and participation in community forums.
2) Conduct a nationwide search, likely requiring hiring an outside agency to facilitate the search.
3) Enter into an initial agreement with Tolan, who will submit a resumé, cover letter and participate in community forums.
Following a discussion in executive session, the board voted in open session to choose option No. 3, entered into an initial agreement, and scheduled community meetings with Tolan as the board’s candidate to succeed Gray. As the final step of its hiring process, the board will finalize its decision to offer a contract to Tolan at February’s regularly scheduled LCSD board business meeting.
Community forums with Tolan are scheduled to run from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School; Jan. 31 at Taft 7-12; Feb. 1 at Newport High School, and Feb. 2 at Waldport Middle and High School. Each forum will be held in the school’s high school library. The public is encouraged to attend.
Gray announced in December her intention to retire after five years with the district, making the LCSD superintendent position available as of July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.