In an early-week post to the Lincoln County School District website, www.lincoln.k12.or.us, the district announced a number of administrative changes upcoming for the 2023-24 school year, in addition to the promotion of Majalise Tolan, current LCSD director of secondary and alternative education/athletic director, to superintendent.
On July 1, Tolan begins a three-year contract to succeed five-year LCSD Superintendent Karen Gary, but several more changes are afoot.
Aaron Belloni, current Newport Middle School principal, will succeed Tolan as the district’s director of secondary education, and Marty Pérez, the current principal at Sam Case Elementary School, moves a few blocks east to take the same position at Newport Middle School. Marcy Doyle, Sam Case assistant principal, will be the school’s principal during the 2023-24 school year.
At Crestview Heights in Waldport, Vice Principal Sandi Battles will replace retiring Principal Mike Gass, and as previously announced, Chloe Minch takes over as principal at Toledo Jr./Sr. High. She’ll replace Brent Belveal, interim Toledo principal.
District administrative changes include the naming of Carol Stock as special education director, and Mary Crawford-Roberts’ appointment as special education coordinator.
According to the LCSD post, the district is engaging in searches to fill open assistant principal positions at Oceanlake Elementary in Lincoln City, Crestview Heights and Sam Case Elementary.
