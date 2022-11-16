Republican hopes to flip the Oregon executive for the first time in four decades came to naught on Friday after the GOP candidate conceded the governor’s race.

In a statement that began with a Veterans Day message, Christine Drazan acknowledged what The Oregonian called the day prior — the deficit between her and her Democrat opponent, Tina Kotek, could not be overcome. As of 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Kotek was ahead 30,000, with a large portion of uncounted votes coming from heavily Democratic areas.

