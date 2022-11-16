Republican hopes to flip the Oregon executive for the first time in four decades came to naught on Friday after the GOP candidate conceded the governor’s race.
In a statement that began with a Veterans Day message, Christine Drazan acknowledged what The Oregonian called the day prior — the deficit between her and her Democrat opponent, Tina Kotek, could not be overcome. As of 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Kotek was ahead 30,000, with a large portion of uncounted votes coming from heavily Democratic areas.
“It was a hard-fought battle, and this is not the outcome that we hoped for,” Drazan said in a video statement shared online. “I have every confidence that the Oregonians who were standing with me and were fighting with me will continue to engage. I ask you to continue to engage. Do not lose hope. Do not give up.”
Drazan said she spoke to Kotek to concede. She also noted that it was the first time that the winner of a state gubernatorial contest did not receive the majority of the votes, referring to the fact that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson carried more than 8.5 percent, giving Kotek a victory with about 47 percent. Some analysts predicted Johnson, a life-long Democrat who went unaffiliated to run against her party’s nominee, would siphon votes from Kotek, though Johnson also supports some more traditionally conservative positions.
All three candidates resigned their state legislature seats for the run, Johnson in the Senate and Drazan and Kotek in the House, the latter as its longest-serving speaker. Johnson conceded Election Night after her showing in initial results. As Monday, with 59 percent of votes counted, Kotek led Drazan by a about 3 ½ percent, 46.98 to 43.53.
Kotek declared victory shortly after the call was made by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting last Thursday, during a press conference in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland. She called the campaign a “tremendous journey,” saying the message she’d received meeting with people across the state was a desire for conditions to be improved and to be included in the process.
“The election is over, and the really hard work begins,” she said, noting she’d spoken to both of her opponents and thanked them for their public service. “I let them know that I’m going to focus on the problems that all three of us agree need fixing. Oregon is facing major challenges, we all know that, and I’m ready to get to work. I promise to be a governor for all of Oregon.”
Focus areas, Kotek said, will be housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, and “successful schools for our kids.” She said she would declare a state of emergency due to homelessness and “work with urgency to help Oregonians off the streets,” as well as “work to bridge the divisions in our state.”
Kotek is one of the first openly lesbian governors elected in the U.S., joining Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is also that state’s first woman governor-elect. The 2022 midterms saw a record number of women elected governor, States Newsroom’s Jennifer Shutt reported — 12 won their races out of 16 who ran, breaking the record of nine set in 2004.
Kotek, a native of York, Pennsylvania, moved to Oregon in 1987 and earned a bachelor of science religious studies from the University of Oregon in 1990, later obtaining her master’s in international studies and comparative religion from the University of Washington. She began her career in the non-profit sector and was first elected to represent areas of north and northeast Portland in the Oregon House of Representatives in 2006.
She became co-speaker of the house in 2010 when the seat was shared between parties due to a 30-30 split in seats, and later Democrats elected her speaker when they won a majority in 2012. She assumes the office of governor in January.
This year’s November election broke fundraising records for the governor’s race, $47.1 million in contributions as of mid-October, compared to $37.8 in Gov. Kate Brown’s 2018 race against Knute Buehler.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office online campaign finance database, as of Monday, Kotek reported contributions of $28.59 million, with $28.41 million spent; Drazan reported raising $22 million and spending $22.36 million; and Johnson reported contributions of $14.5 million and expenditures of $16.97 million (all figures include in-kind contributions and expenditures). That’s a total of $67.74 million spent and $65.64 million contributed.
