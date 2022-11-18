Police say a man charged with bludgeoning and tying up a woman later found running on Yaquina Bay Bridge with her hands tied behind her back told the alleged victim in a separate case, whom he was ordered not to contact, not to talk to the prosecution.

That woman told a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy Nov. 11 that despite a no-contact order following a July arrest for allegedly assaulting her, Thomas Brannies, 37, of Keizer, texted, called and sent videos to her and also contacted her via mail.

