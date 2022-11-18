Police say a man charged with bludgeoning and tying up a woman later found running on Yaquina Bay Bridge with her hands tied behind her back told the alleged victim in a separate case, whom he was ordered not to contact, not to talk to the prosecution.
That woman told a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy Nov. 11 that despite a no-contact order following a July arrest for allegedly assaulting her, Thomas Brannies, 37, of Keizer, texted, called and sent videos to her and also contacted her via mail.
According to charging documents in that case, the woman found Brannies, her ex-boyfriend, in the garage of her Waldport home grabbing some of his belongings, though she did not know how he got in or when he arrived. She said she was alerted to his presence when she heard a noise from the garage after getting out of the shower.
She said she told Brannies to leave and he became angry, and though she tried to talk him down for several hours, he eventually spit on her, pushed her down and kicked her. He left the scene and was arrested about a month later on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and harassment. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Brannies was released July 14, ordered not to contact the victim and not to enter Waldport city limits.
The woman showed the deputy videos from Brannies dated Oct. 15, according to the affidavit, as well as two envelopes containing six separate letters sent from the Lincoln County Jail.
Brannies was arrested in October on charges including first-degree kidnapping. In that incident, authorities allege Brannies struck a companion from behind with a rock at Yaquina Bay State Park, “hog-tied” and left her on a trail late at night. The alleged victim in that case was able to free her feet and was found bleeding with hands bound by a Newport police officer called to the Yaquina Bay bridge on a report of debris in the road.
In letters allegedly written while incarcerated on $500,000 bond to the woman in the June assault case, Brannies instructed her “Do NOT go to trial” and “Do NOT work with the DA! They never prosecuted a no-show,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed on Nov. 14 charging Brannies with felony tampering with a witness. He was arraigned on the charge the same day, and Judge Sheryl Bachart added $50,000 to his bond.
Brannies is scheduled to appear in court on the tampering charge Nov. 21, and on Nov. 28, an early resolution conference is scheduled on two charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The June case is set for a six –person jury trial to begin Jan. 11. Attorney Mitchell Martin represents Brannies in all three cases.
