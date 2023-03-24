A 70-acre mosaic of old growth forest and new timber, Forest Park in Newport is also swamped by invasive clinging vines, giant hogweeds and disease-carrying pests, say park managers. A new city policy aims to control them all using toxic chemicals as a “last resort.” (Photo by Rick Beasley)
A new city policy in Newport that aims to control a gamut of unwanted pests that have taken over city ballfields and popular open spaces will use toxic chemical sprays as a “last resort.”
The “Integrated PEST Management Policy” taken under consideration Monday by the Newport City Council replaces widespread spraying with “least disruptive tactics,” according to Mike Cavenaugh, parks and recreation director.
Even as he described an onslaught of various plant and animal pests from rats, bats and skunks to clinging vines “that cause disease, flood damage or outcompete more desirable species,” Cavenaugh called for “a better approach — basically a no-spray policy.”
Under the new protocols, yellow jackets — the bane of Newport’s trail system — would be eradicated with suffocating, soapy water, then foraged by grub-seeking animals.
“That way, no acute toxicity is passed on to predators,” figured Cavenaugh, adding that municipal lawns would be aerated, disease-resistant grafts performed and beds raked of debris. “Tight mowing pushes back the blackberries and keeps the growth away. We’ll mow the sports fields until they’re weed-free.”
The challenge is “work-intensive,” Cavenaugh acknowledged, revealing how an inmate work crew spent “seven to eight days” cleaning a ballfield overtaken by weeds, at a cost to the city of $6,000. Meanwhile, a popular trail and open space, Forest Park, has been swamped by crawling vines.
“They’re the scourge of western Oregon,” complained Councilor Ryan Parker. “They’re a huge fire risk. But it takes a lot of money to girth all that ivy.”
The plan has a backstop for doomsday intruders, such as the “introduction of a new and destructive pest to a waterway or wetland that needs to be treated within a short time frame or giant hogweed growing on property managed by city of Newport.” In such cases, pesticides would be applied and carcasses doubled-bagged or “moved away from where the public may be in direct contact.”
The anti-pest proposal came in a 46-page final report developed by a select committee that could be adopted at the April 17 meeting. Cavenaugh understood it is a touchy subject, however.
“It’s very controversial, but it doesn’t need to be,” he promised of the new generation of “safe,” non-toxic products and techniques vetted by the county extension office. “Instead of spraying anytime, all the time, this is an economically and safe way to have a thriving environment.”
