Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, plans to retire from the position at the end of this school year, bringing an end her 44-year career in education that began as a teaching assistant in 1979 in southern California. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln County School District)
Karen Gray, who last month announced her intention to retire at the close of the school year in June after five years as Lincoln County School District superintendent, believes wholeheartedly she’ll leave the district in far better standing than when she first arrived.
Though her years at LCSD were dotted by a handful of controversies, and it appeared that those on each side of the issue could rarely be satisfied by the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gray didn’t hesitate when asked to assess her own performance during her tenure as LCSD superintendent.
“I give myself very high marks. I think I’ve done a spectacular job here, and that’s the truth and I say that without being arrogant at all,” Gray said in a face-to-face interview last Friday afternoon with News-Times staff. “From day one, I put my blood, sweat, tears and guts into this job, just like I always do, just like the (school district) board knew I would, and that’s because I care about kids. … I know that I have done every single thing I could with the highest ethics.”
Gray added that words of her detractors never caused her to lose sleep.
“I sleep well at night because I know I have the kids at heart, and I can never go wrong if I have our precious babies at the heart of what I do,” she said. “And that’s the absolute truth.”
In winding down a 44-year career in education that began in southern California while finishing her master’s degree in speech pathology, the 65-year-old Gray says she’s ready to pursue outside interests, get better acquainted with her grandchildren, and maybe even get a little rest.
“It just gets to a point where you get tired, and I just realized at 65 and after 44 years in education, 21 as a superintendent in Oregon, I have many other interests, and I also have grandchildren I would love to get to know,” Gray said. “This job is all-encompassing, and so you can’t really do much else than this job. It’s 24/7, and that’s how I like to do it. I’m just tired, and I don’t know that I can bring the district any further.”
Gray sad during her time at the Lincoln County School District she’s most proud that it now has a “K-12 fully-aligned education system,” its development of an equity policy, its current financial standing, and the many facility upgrades throughout district made during the course of the last several years.
“All of the upgrades we’ve done, all of the keeping our buildings warm, welcoming and safe,” Gray said. “That is a highlight of my legacy, that we have done things, we have built things, we have fixed things, and the district is in the best facilities shape that it has ever been in. I’m very proud of that.”
Gray readily admitted her decision to seek retirement at the end of the school year was made easier by the fact that Majalise Tolan, current LCSD director of secondary and alternative education/athletic director, is poised to take the superintendent’s baton and run with it. During the district’s Jan. 10 board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to enter into an initial agreement with Tolan to take over as superintendent upon Gray’s retirement.
“Because we had a Majalise Tolan who was waiting in the wings, who could do the job better than I could, I actually gave myself permission to retire,” Gray said.
Though on her way out, Gray has a wish list of objectives she hopes the district will accomplish not too far down the road. When asked to elaborate, Gray said she hopes to see county voters pass an LCSD bond.
“I do have a small list of things to pass on to my successor of things that I hope will happen in the near future because there are things we’ve been leading up to,” Gray said. “One thing that isn’t something that I wish we had done, but something that I hope happens, which is that in the next three years that we pass a bond.”
While remaining somewhat mum on her plans for the future, Gray reiterated her love of travel and her grandchildren.
“I’m also a grandma and I love to travel, and I thank the Lord I’m in great health and can do it,” Gray said.
