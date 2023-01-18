Dr.-Gray_Jan.-18

Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, plans to retire from the position at the end of this school year, bringing an end her 44-year career in education that began as a teaching assistant in 1979 in southern California. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln County School District)

Karen Gray, who last month announced her intention to retire at the close of the school year in June after five years as Lincoln County School District superintendent, believes wholeheartedly she’ll leave the district in far better standing than when she first arrived.

Though her years at LCSD were dotted by a handful of controversies, and it appeared that those on each side of the issue could rarely be satisfied by the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gray didn’t hesitate when asked to assess her own performance during her tenure as LCSD superintendent.

