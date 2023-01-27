The city of Newport adopted June 19, “Juneteenth,” as an official holiday and added two extra holidays for non-union employees to alleviate a hiring slump.

The city website shows 15 openings with jobs ranging from $15 per hour for a recreation leader to $7,400 per month for a police sergeant. The extra paid holidays that went into effect Jan. 3 are meant to attract hard-to-get workers. About 20 percent of positions authorized by the budget are unfilled, according to City Manager Spenser Nebel.

