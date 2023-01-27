The city of Newport adopted June 19, “Juneteenth,” as an official holiday and added two extra holidays for non-union employees to alleviate a hiring slump.
The city website shows 15 openings with jobs ranging from $15 per hour for a recreation leader to $7,400 per month for a police sergeant. The extra paid holidays that went into effect Jan. 3 are meant to attract hard-to-get workers. About 20 percent of positions authorized by the budget are unfilled, according to City Manager Spenser Nebel.
“In my 40 years in city management, this is the first time labor has been an issue,” Nebel said. “We all knew it was coming. The baby boomer generation was a huge population bubble, and the generations coming up behind are not nearly as robust. There are more jobs than people to fill them.”
Nebel said Newport isn’t the only local government suffering from thin ranks, claiming the city of Florence turned to private consultants to keep projects moving forward. At Lincoln County, about 15 percent of jobs are unfilled.
“There’s a mismatch of skillsets,” reflected Claire Hall, county commissioner. “Many of these jobs require advanced degrees, specialized training and certificates. I think we need to grow our own employees by encouraging local high schools to set their sights on a path of ‘coming home.’”
Newport city officials are also reevaluating the workplace environment. City Recorder Eric Glover, fresh from a brainstorming session with the League of Oregon Cities, referred to the staggering nationwide loss of employees in the wake of COVID as “The Great Resignation.”
“Pay, benefits and the work-life balance are important considerations, but many employees want to know what the culture is like,” he reported. “Folks will not even apply, or will quickly leave a workplace with a toxic culture, without much regard for compensation.”
While government work was once considered attractive for its stability, good pay and benefits, potential workers appear less motivated here. According to a new report by the Oregon Employment Department, Lincoln County has the second-worst labor force participation rate in the state, 47.9 percent, next to last place Curry County with 43.7 percent. Hood River County has the highest rate, 75.9 percent.
