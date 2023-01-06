CapChron_Measure-114_Jan.-6

Oregon dealers can continue to sell firearms when the state fails to finish buyer background checks in three days, a Harney County judge decided Tuesday. (Photo by Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is being litigated in Raschio’s court.

