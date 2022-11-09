A 33-year-old The Dalles man in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport is charged with a felony count of tampering with a witness after authorities accused him using a jailhouse phone line to urge an alleged victim in a previous case to fight a criminal charge against him levied by the state of Oregon.

Already held in Lincoln County Jail on $30,000 bond and facing two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and single charges of reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and recklessly endangering another person, Lyle Shane Ames appeared Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport and was arraigned on a new charge of witness tampering.

