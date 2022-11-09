A 33-year-old The Dalles man in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport is charged with a felony count of tampering with a witness after authorities accused him using a jailhouse phone line to urge an alleged victim in a previous case to fight a criminal charge against him levied by the state of Oregon.
Already held in Lincoln County Jail on $30,000 bond and facing two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and single charges of reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and recklessly endangering another person, Lyle Shane Ames appeared Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport and was arraigned on a new charge of witness tampering.
Ames pleaded not guilty to the tampering charge before pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison, who set Ames’ new bond at $100,000. Ames is scheduled to return to circuit court in that case at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, for a probable cause preliminary hearing.
In a brief summary of probable cause within the witness tampering case file, Ames was reportedly twice heard on recorded jail calls to a relative between 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. Nov. 2, asking to have the alleged victim in Ames’ charge of recklessly endangering another person contact Ames’ attorney to help get the charge dropped.
In the first phone call, Ames is accused of telling his relative he needed the alleged victim to fight the charge so “Oregon can’t use that on me.” In the second call, placed 29 minutes later, Ames allegedly again told the relative he wanted the endangerment charge “dropped.” Recordings of both phone calls were uploaded to an online evidence gathering site.
Ames, with a lengthy criminal history involving driving and drug-related offenses, was jailed Oct. 16 after a Toledo Police Department officer observed him driving a motorcycle on Business Highway 20 near Yaquina Bay Road with a female passenger on the back and no visible license plates. After Ames fled on the motorcycle, reportedly at speeds of up to 80 mph, the officer terminated a pursuit due to safety concerns.
Later that morning, law enforcement spotted the motorcycle on a gravel road just off Highway 20 near milepost 17.5. When an Oregon State Patrol trooper arrived on scene, they noted in an affidavit of probable cause that Ames and his passenger were located underneath a blanket nearby. The affidavit states it took a moment before Ames removed the top half of the blanket to reveal both he and his passenger underneath prior to law enforcement taking into custody.
At the time of his Oct. 16 arrest, Ames had multiple active warrants for his arrest, including a warrant out of Sherman County for failing to meet probation requirements following a 2021 conviction for methamphetamine possession.
