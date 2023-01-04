A man serving a probation sanction in Lincoln County Jail was arraigned recently after deputies allegedly confiscated a makeshift blade from him.
According to charging documents, the investigation began after another inmate reported grinding in the cell above him that he believed to be the sound of sharpening. On Nov. 29, jail deputies brought 41-year-old Joshua Farmer to booking and asked him if he possessed any sharpened objects. He allegedly turned over the metal support from his wrist brace, telling deputies he used it to remove magnets from jail-provided headphones.
On Dec. 5, the investigating deputy retrieved the object from Farmer’s belongings in jail storage, where it was placed after confiscation, and observed that it was about 1-½ inches wide and several inches long, with the end ground down to resemble a chisel. When the deputy dropped it into a bag to place in evidence, he wrote in his affidavit of probable cause, it pierced the plastic and dropped onto the counter.
The next day, the deputy interviewed the inmate who made the initial report. The inmate said he was housed in the cell beneath Farmer and recognized the grinding above as the sound of sharpening from having done so himself in the past.
The inmate told the deputy Farmer had gotten mad at another deputy who refused to give him a bar of soap and stated, “Fat piece of ****. I’m going to stab him.” When the inmate asked him who he wanted to stab, he allegedly said, “That fat pig in the bubble,” referring to the central control station for the pod.
On Dec. 8, the deputy interviewed Farmer in his cell. Farmer allegedly acknowledged possessing the sharpened metal object and again said it was for removing headphone magnets.
According to the affidavit, Farmer denied intending to use metal brace as a weapon, stating, “I had ample opportunity before that incident, earlier in the same day in booking, if I had wanted to, to use that, take a hostage, and go out the door.”
The deputy asked him to confirm he could have used the object to take a hostage, and Farmer said it was a possibility, though he said he was a pacifist, the affidavit reads.
The deputy asked Farmer if anyone was threatening in a way that would lead him to believe that he needed to protect himself, and Farmer said no, though he said he believed there were deputies who intentionally did things to make his mental health issues worse.
On Dec. 20, Farmer was re-arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate, a Class A felony carrying a sentence up to 20 years upon conviction, as well as supplying contraband, a Class C felony. He was arraigned the next day, and pro tem Judge Joseph Allison set his bond at $250,000.
Farmer was in jail serving a probation sanction on a 2015 second-degree assault conviction for cutting a man at a homeless camp on Highway 20 just outside Newport. He was released by the Department of Corrections in April 2021 and required to serve three years of post-release supervision.
