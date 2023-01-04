A man serving a probation sanction in Lincoln County Jail was arraigned recently after deputies allegedly confiscated a makeshift blade from him.

According to charging documents, the investigation began after another inmate reported grinding in the cell above him that he believed to be the sound of sharpening. On Nov. 29, jail deputies brought 41-year-old Joshua Farmer to booking and asked him if he possessed any sharpened objects. He allegedly turned over the metal support from his wrist brace, telling deputies he used it to remove magnets from jail-provided headphones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.