The presence of an invasive plant pathogen in Lincoln City was announced recently by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Working in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, ODA confirmed that Phytophthora ramorum (P. ramorum), which causes the disease commonly known as sudden oak death, was discovered at a botanical garden and private residence. ODA has intensively sampled both locations and is developing a mitigation plan based on results.

This month, ODA and USDA will conduct a ground-based survey in and around the neighborhood where officials detected P. ramorum. ODA expressed appreciation to nearby residents for cooperating in surveying vegetation in the immediate area. The purpose of the survey is to find out if the invasive pathogen has spread beyond the affected properties and what type of treatment and eradication efforts are needed. ODA and USDA suspect the pathogen was introduced into Lincoln City through the planting of infested nursery stock several years ago.

