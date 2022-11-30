The presence of an invasive plant pathogen in Lincoln City was announced recently by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Working in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, ODA confirmed that Phytophthora ramorum (P. ramorum), which causes the disease commonly known as sudden oak death, was discovered at a botanical garden and private residence. ODA has intensively sampled both locations and is developing a mitigation plan based on results.
This month, ODA and USDA will conduct a ground-based survey in and around the neighborhood where officials detected P. ramorum. ODA expressed appreciation to nearby residents for cooperating in surveying vegetation in the immediate area. The purpose of the survey is to find out if the invasive pathogen has spread beyond the affected properties and what type of treatment and eradication efforts are needed. ODA and USDA suspect the pathogen was introduced into Lincoln City through the planting of infested nursery stock several years ago.
Since its first detection in northern California in the mid 1990s, this invasive, fungal-like pathogen has been found to naturally infect more than 100 different plant species, including multiple high-value ornamental plant species, such as rhododendron, Pieris spp., cherry laurel and viburnum. On these susceptible ornamental species, symptoms include leaf spots, lesions along the twig and/or leaf mid-vein. Multiple plant pathogens cause similar symptoms, so the disease must be confirmed with laboratory testing. A complete host list can be found at online at https://tinyurl.com/ztmfswx3
P. ramorum was first detected in Oregon in wholesale nursery stock in 2003. It has been detected in limited nursery sites since then. In 2001, the pathogen was confirmed for the first time in the forests outside Brookings in Curry County. Federal and state quarantines were established to prevent the spread of this pathogen in soil and infected plant material. To meet quarantine requirements, the ODA continues to monitor and test nursery stock for the presence of P. ramorum in cooperation with USDA annually.
The public can help slow the spread by buying healthy plants from reputable nurseries and avoiding purchasing plants online.
