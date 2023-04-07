We can’t know much about Elijah McGaughey — he’s only four months old — but we do know this: he’s a fighter. In the latest picture from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Elijah’s mouth looks like a photo of rosy benediction. His thick shock of dark hair frames a cherubic face. His eyes are closed. He seems to be at peace with the wires attached to his tiny chest and the tubes that deliver oxygen through his tiny nose. He is doing everything a baby can do to live and thrive after more than 10 open heart surgeries to try to correct the hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) with which he was born.

Elijah and his parents, Haley and James McGaughey (pronounced Mc-GOY), of Toledo, join a small circle of families who have faced the uphill battle for the life and health of a newborn. About one in 10,000 babies are born with this congenital heart defect, and Elijah’s case is even more complicated because the left heart ventricle has a double inlet even though the ventricle itself is underdeveloped.

