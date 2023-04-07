We can’t know much about Elijah McGaughey — he’s only four months old — but we do know this: he’s a fighter. In the latest picture from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Elijah’s mouth looks like a photo of rosy benediction. His thick shock of dark hair frames a cherubic face. His eyes are closed. He seems to be at peace with the wires attached to his tiny chest and the tubes that deliver oxygen through his tiny nose. He is doing everything a baby can do to live and thrive after more than 10 open heart surgeries to try to correct the hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) with which he was born.
Elijah and his parents, Haley and James McGaughey (pronounced Mc-GOY), of Toledo, join a small circle of families who have faced the uphill battle for the life and health of a newborn. About one in 10,000 babies are born with this congenital heart defect, and Elijah’s case is even more complicated because the left heart ventricle has a double inlet even though the ventricle itself is underdeveloped.
A short explanation for this complicated syndrome is that the left side of the heart cannot deliver oxygen-rich blood through to the right side of the heart to pump through to Elijah’s lungs. Oxygen deprivation is an ongoing concern as surgeons try to re-construct the bypass from the left side of Elijah’s heart to his right ventricle, which will take over the main pumping functions from the underdeveloped left ventricle. Even if all of the surgeries result in success, opportunistic infections such as a cold or sepsis could still take his life. And if the many surgeries weaken his heart, Elijah may need a heart transplant to survive.
No hint of this fate was obvious to the McGaugheys in the early stages of Haley’s pregnancy. Her firstborn, 3-year-old Theodore McGaughey, was born without much fuss, and the little family was thriving. Haley had a huge clientele at Perfect Look Salon, and James was happily driving log trucks for CTT Tree Farm and Luke Walters, who showed his true colors as the best boss ever as Elijah’s story unfolded. Haley was at her 24-week scan when her doctor delivered the bad news.
“They said ‘We can’t see half of his heart,’” said Haley, who scheduled another scan at a clinic in Eugene for the 28th week, but the news did not improve. An additional anatomy scan at the Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) in Portland confirmed the diagnosis and set up connections for the young parents to a social worker, who qualified Haley for the Ronald McDonald House so that she could stay near her infant as his multiple surgeries took place. Just a short while later, at 35 weeks, Haley went into premature labor. An ambulance crew took her to Newport Good Samaritan Hospital, and the staff there had already called in the Life Flight helicopter to take her to OHSU.
“I’m deathly afraid of heights,” said Haley. “I was wrapped up like a burrito, but I could feel the cold wind and hear the rotors. I was having contractions. I cannot say enough good things about the crew that kept me calm while we flew.”
Even though he was prematurely born, Elijah arrived tipping the scales at nine pounds, 11 ounces, with a full head of hair and a long road ahead of him. His first open heart surgery was performed after two days; many more surgeries followed. While Haley could stay at the Ronald McDonald House, James kept working, driving trucks during the week and driving up to Portland for the weekend. Naturally, car and truck complications ensued. James’ employer, Walters, helped with cash and moral support. The couple credits Walters, their families, and the Blodgett Community Church for helping them through their endless struggle.
“It was hard, I tell you, when the folks at OHSU were telling us about our options,” said Haley. “They said that at birth, we could opt for end-of-life care right then. But we were never going to do it. We wanted this little brother for Theo, we wanted our little boy.”
If, indeed, Elijah is a fighter, he comes by it honestly because so are Haley and James McGaughey. Contributions to the family can be made through a GoFundMe account called “Elijah on life support help our family,” organized by Haley. It can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/yc7efyr9
